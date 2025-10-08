Indian Army's 'Great Gesture' For Mohanlal

General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the army staff, felicitated Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Lieutenant Colonel (honorary) Mohanlal for his outstanding contribution to society and his continued association with the armed forces.

The COAS presented Mohanlal with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in recognition of his spirit of service, philanthropy and unwavering respect for the uniform.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

'It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive commendation from the army chief. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is also one of the reasons. We had a good meeting, and a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity.'

Noting that he has been a part of the armed forces for the last 16 years, Mohanlal added, 'We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA (Territorial Army) battalion and what we can do for the country.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mohanlal was conferred with the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in May 2009.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff