HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Indian Army's 'Great Gesture' For Mohanlal

Indian Army's 'Great Gesture' For Mohanlal

Source: ANI
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 11:58 IST

x

General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the army staff, felicitated Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Lieutenant Colonel (honorary) Mohanlal for his outstanding contribution to society and his continued association with the armed forces.

The COAS presented Mohanlal with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in recognition of his spirit of service, philanthropy and unwavering respect for the uniform.

Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photograph: ANI Photo

'It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive commendation from the army chief. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is also one of the reasons. We had a good meeting, and a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity.'

Noting that he has been a part of the armed forces for the last 16 years, Mohanlal added, 'We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA (Territorial Army) battalion and what we can do for the country.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mohanlal was conferred with the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in May 2009.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Mohanlal, The Man Behind The Actor
Mohanlal, The Man Behind The Actor
Exclusive! The Mohanlal No One Knows
Exclusive! The Mohanlal No One Knows
Exclusive! My School, College Friend Mohanlal
Exclusive! My School, College Friend Mohanlal
Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films
Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films
Mohanlal, SRK, Rani, Vikrant Dazzle National Awards
Mohanlal, SRK, Rani, Vikrant Dazzle National Awards

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 2

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

webstory image 3

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

VIDEOS

V-P Radhakrishnan holds meeting with all party leaders in Parliament1:24

V-P Radhakrishnan holds meeting with all party leaders in...

British PM Kier Starmer departs for India for his first official visit2:07

British PM Kier Starmer departs for India for his first...

UK PM Keir Starmer lands in Mumbai for first India visit3:07

UK PM Keir Starmer lands in Mumbai for first India visit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO