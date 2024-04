Photograph: ANI Photo

Hema Malini is doing all that it takes to win a third term in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP candidate from Mathura has been attending events, playing Holi in her constituency and even singing Sholay songs.

Hemaji met Shri Shri 108 Pujya Vinod Baba Maharaj at Priya the Kunj ashram in Mathura.

Will Shri Shri 108 Pujya Vinod Baba Maharaj's blessing help Hemaji win?

Mathura will have its say on April 26 when voters head to the polling booths.