India Set To Make Huge Splash At Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is set to host a vibrant and diverse Indian delegation, showcasing a rich tapestry of regional cinema, acclaimed filmmakers.

Key Points The Cannes International Film Festival 2026 will feature a significant Indian delegation, highlighting a blend of regional cinema, filmmakers, and actors.

Bollywood will have a strong presence with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra expected to attend.

Punjabi cinema will make its debut with actor-singer Ammy Virk and co-star Roopi Gill attending with their film Chardikala.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will represent India as part of the official delegation and as the director of the International Film Festival of India.

Marathi cinema will be represented by veteran actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with Prajakta Mali and Kedar Joshi.

France's prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2026 is set to see a strong presence from India, with a mix of regional cinema, filmmakers, and actors expected to attend the global event from May 12 to May 23.

Bollywood's strong presence at the festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

With the Met Gala done and dusted, Bollywood is now training its eyes on the upcoming Cannes International Film Festival. Keep reading to know the India line-up.

Like every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is expected to attend the festival after making an appearance last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Representing L’Oréal will be the other Cannes regular, Aditi Rao Hydari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is slated to make her debut at the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy will return to the festival for the third time. Earlier, she had represented brands like Lenskart and Chopard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez returns to the festival for the second time, after making a splash in 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Pooja Batra returns to Cannes after a decade; her maiden and only appearance so far had been for the trailer launch of her 2016 film One Under the Sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar will return to the festival after taking his touching film, Homebound, last year.

Regional Cinema's Global Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Roopi Gill/Instagram

Actor-singer Ammy Virk will attends Cannes for the first time with his Punjabi film Chardikala and will be joined by his co-star Roopi Gill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashutosh Gowariker/Instagram

Ashutosh Gowariker will represent India in his role as director of the International Film Festival of India.

Marathi and Gujarati Representation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivedita Saraf/Instagram

Marathi cinema will enjoy the spotlight at Cannes. Ashok Saraf and his wife Nivedita Saraf along with actress Prajakta Mali and Producer Kedar Joshi, are expected to attend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

National Award-winning Gujarati actor Manasi Parekh will attend with her husband singer-producer Parthiv Gohil.

Malayalam Presence

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chidambaram/Instagram

From the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker Chidambaram will take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff