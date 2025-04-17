HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India Mein Casteism Hai Ya Nahi?

'India Mein Casteism Hai Ya Nahi?

Source: ANI
April 17, 2025 14:45 IST

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Phule.

Anurag Kashyap has expressed his frustration over the release issues faced by Ananth Mahadevan's biographical drama Phule.

The film, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was initially set to release on April 11, on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary but was postponed due to objections from a section of the Brahmin community.

Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to share his thoughts on the issue.

'Dhadak 2 ki screening mein Censor Board ne bola, Modiji ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi India mein release nahin hui (During the Dhadak 2 screening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the caste system has been eradicated. On that basis, Santosh was not released in India).'

 

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Phule.

'Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se. Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin (Now, Brahmins have a problem with Phule. But when there's no caste system, what Brahmins?).

'Jab caste system tha nahin toh Jyotiba Phule aur Savitribai kyon the (If there was no caste system, who were Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai?)

'Bhai, mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi...' (Brother, please decide together. Does casteism exist in India or not?),' he wrote.

