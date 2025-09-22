"Even if I didn't have anything to do with it, I would be very, very proud that this is the film that is representing India," Ishaan Khatter says.

He's referring to his new film, Homebound, which has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial may just have a winning chance after it received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival, and became the second runner-up for the International People's Choice Award at the Toronto international film festival.

"I genuinely did not expect it and was extremely surprised when I heard it," Ghaywan says.

"Karan (Johar, Producer) called me up and told me. I still couldn't believe it, so I went on Twitter and checked. Honestly speaking, it hasn't sunk in, so I am still in disbelief," he adds.

"I can't believe that this is happening!" Vishal Jethwa exclaims. "I am feeling very blessed and proud of our film."

"I was on a flight when I received the news, so I am still coming down from it. It hasn't fully sunk in. But very proud that *this* is the film," Ishaan says.

That 'this' film has been selected is truly poignant, as it deals with the rampant caste system that is prevalent in India, and how marginalised sections of the country grapple to deal with it. It also shines a light on the plight of the migrant workers during the lockdown.

Is it then ironic that India chose such a film to represent it on a global platform?

"India has chosen this film because of its humanity. Maybe we do talk about the factions and the communities, but the heart of the story is about humanity."

"The heart of the story is about friendship and it invigorates a feeling of camaraderie via the friendship of both the boys across the world. It talks about the empathy that we seek universally. That's why maybe the jury chose us," Neeraj analyses.

Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends Chandan (Vishal), belonging to a lower caste, and Shoaib (Ishaan), a Muslim, and how they go through life. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film will release in India on September 26.

