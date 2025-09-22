HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'India Has Chosen This Film Because...'

'India Has Chosen This Film Because...'

By RONJITA KULKARNI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 12:56 IST

x

"Even if I didn't have anything to do with it, I would be very, very proud that this is the film that is representing India," Ishaan Khatter says.

He's referring to his new film, Homebound, which has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial may just have a winning chance after it received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival, and became the second runner-up for the International People's Choice Award at the Toronto international film festival.

"I genuinely did not expect it and was extremely surprised when I heard it," Ghaywan says.

"Karan (Johar, Producer) called me up and told me. I still couldn't believe it, so I went on Twitter and checked. Honestly speaking, it hasn't sunk in, so I am still in disbelief," he adds.

"I can't believe that this is happening!" Vishal Jethwa exclaims. "I am feeling very blessed and proud of our film."

"I was on a flight when I received the news, so I am still coming down from it. It hasn't fully sunk in. But very proud that *this* is the film," Ishaan says.

 

That 'this' film has been selected is truly poignant, as it deals with the rampant caste system that is prevalent in India, and how marginalised sections of the country grapple to deal with it. It also shines a light on the plight of the migrant workers during the lockdown.

Is it then ironic that India chose such a film to represent it on a global platform?

"India has chosen this film because of its humanity. Maybe we do talk about the factions and the communities, but the heart of the story is about humanity."

"The heart of the story is about friendship and it invigorates a feeling of camaraderie via the friendship of both the boys across the world. It talks about the empathy that we seek universally. That's why maybe the jury chose us," Neeraj analyses.

Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends Chandan (Vishal), belonging to a lower caste, and Shoaib (Ishaan), a Muslim, and how they go through life. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film will release in India on September 26.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

RONJITA KULKARNI / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Human Story That Will Stun Cannes
The Human Story That Will Stun Cannes
Homebound Makes A Splash At Cannes
Homebound Makes A Splash At Cannes
9 Minute Ovation For Homebound At Cannes
9 Minute Ovation For Homebound At Cannes
'Only Acknowledged Dalit In Hindi Cinema History'
'Only Acknowledged Dalit In Hindi Cinema History'
'It Really Breaks Your Heart'
'It Really Breaks Your Heart'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty1:17

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Traditional Attire0:55

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Traditional Attire

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV