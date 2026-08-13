Independence Day Gets A New TV Show

Television actors attended the premiere of the new show on Colors TV, a military medical drama series called 108 Base Hospital, Uri, starring Erica Fernandes and Gashmeer Mahajani. It will also premiere on JioHotstar on August 15.

Key Points 108 Base Hospital, Uri is a upcoming show on Colors TV.

It stars Erica Fernandes and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles.

The series premieres on August 15.

Nikhil Khurana, Ayoshi Talukdar, Erica Fernandes, Gashmeer Mahajani and a friend.

Watch the actors arrive for the premiere.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Shubhi Joshi.

Deepika Singh.

Shabana Azmi.

Anjuum Faakih.

Sargun Mehta.

Aahana Kumra with Danish Pandor.

Krushag Ghuge, Eisha Singh, Sai Deodhar.

Shaheer Sheikh.

Shalin Bhanot.

Farrhana Bhatt.

Avinash Mukherjee.

Munawar Faruqui.

Sharad Kelkar.

Arjun Bijlani.

Sanjay Suri.

Arijit Taneja.

Karan Wahi.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Nakkul Mehta.

Ranveer Shorey.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff