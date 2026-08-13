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Independence Day Gets A New TV Show

By REDIFF MOVIES August 13, 2026 16:48 IST 1 Minute Read
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Television actors attended the premiere of the new show on Colors TV, a military medical drama series called 108 Base Hospital, Uri, starring Erica Fernandes and Gashmeer Mahajani. It will also premiere on JioHotstar on August 15.

Key Points

  • 108 Base Hospital, Uri is a upcoming show on Colors TV.
  • It stars Erica Fernandes and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles.
  • The series premieres on August 15.

Nikhil Khurana, Ayoshi Talukdar, Erica Fernandes, Gashmeer Mahajani and a friend

Nikhil Khurana, Ayoshi Talukdar, Erica Fernandes, Gashmeer Mahajani and a friend.

Watch the actors arrive for the premiere.

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan.

 

Shubhi Joshi

Shubhi Joshi.

 

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh.

 

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi.

 

Anjuum Faakih

Anjuum Faakih.

 

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta.

 

Aahana Kumra with Danish Pandor

Aahana Kumra with Danish Pandor.

 

Krushag Ghuge, Eisha Singh, Sai Deodhar

Krushag Ghuge, Eisha Singh, Sai Deodhar.

 

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh.

 

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot.

 

Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt.

 

Avinash Mukherjee

Avinash Mukherjee.

 

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui.

 

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar.

 

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani.

 

Sanjay Suri

Sanjay Suri.

 

Arijit Taneja

Arijit Taneja.

 

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul Mehta.

 

Ranveer Shorey

Ranveer Shorey.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Independence DayGashmeer MahajaniErica FernandesUriBase Hospital

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