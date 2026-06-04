In Theatres In June: Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle...

Summer blockbusters spill on to June, as theatres line-up delayed releases at the box office. The month has a good mix of movies, and Joginder Tuteja lists your options.

Key Points Telugu dubbed action flick Peddi starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, and David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai featuring Varun Dhawan are the key releases.

Bobby Deol returns as a leading man in Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting drama Bandar while Imtiaz Ali presents the timeless love story Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Kangana Ranaut stars in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film about unsung heroes of 26/11, and Manoj Bajpayee leads Governor, based on a real-life economic crisis.

The month concludes with the highly anticipated multi-starrer adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar in a large ensemble cast.

Early June Releases: Action, Comedy, and Drama

Peddi

Release date: June 4

Telugu film Peddi, also dubbed in Hindi, kicks off the June releases. The film was announced some time ago, and has been in news as well for over a year.

Now that the Ram Charan film is ready, there is a lot of curiosity to see what the sports film has to offer.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has Janhvi Kapoor in yet another Telugu movie after Devara, which had starred the other RRR hero, Jr NTR.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Release date: June 5

David Dhawan returns with his final film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The comedy reunites him with son Varun Dhawan and co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The film offers a lot of '90s nostalgia with chartbusters Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai dominating the soundtrack.

Bandar

Release date: June 5

Bobby Deol, who has been seen as the antagonist in many films recently, makes a comeback as a leading man in Bandar.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is about a fading star who is accused of rape. Sanya Malhotra and Sapna Pabbi have key roles in this hard-hitting film.

Mid-June Offerings: Romance, History, and Horror

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Release date: June 12

Set against Partition, Imitaz Ali promises a love story with Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah narrating this tale to Diljit Dosanjh in current times.

The heartfelt moments are sure to be enhanced by A R Rahman's soulful music.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Release date: June 12

The fateful night of 26/11 saw the emergence of many heroes, many who went unnoticed.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is the story of these unsung heroes, led by Kangana Ranaut.

The actress, who was last seen in Emergency, plays a brave nurse in the film.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed by lyricist-turned-director Manoj Tapadia, who has worked on films like Madras Talkies and Cheeni Kum.

Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past

Release date: June 12

Vikram Bhatt's 2011 horror film Haunted, starring Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh, had become a runaway hit.

Now, Bhatt and Mimoh return with its sequel about a man with a troubled past, who settles down in a remote place, only to discover sinister forces there.

Governor

Release date: June 12

While OTT keeps Manoj Bajpayee busy, the actor has been choosing his theatrical ventures selectively. His new film Governor sees him as an RBI governor navigating a tumultuous financial crisis in the early 1990s.

Bajpayee reunites with his Inspector Zende director Chinmay Mandlekar for this new entertainer, which will be the latter's first big screen venture.

Heer Sara

Release date: June 12

Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo come together for the road trip slice-of-life drama.

Director by Kartik Chaudhry, the film is about two women who, unexpectedly, end up riding a motorcycle together to Pondicherry.

Late June Blockbusters: Romance and Adventure

Cocktail 2

Release date: June 19

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna come together with Cocktail 2, the second in the Cocktail franchise.

A love triangle, the Homi Adajania directorial has the trio in an unusual relationship, asking deep questions about fidelity.

Welcome To The Jungle

Release date: June 26

The biggest release of the month is Welcome To The Jungle bringing together Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tusshar Kapoor.

The adventure comedy is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff