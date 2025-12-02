'In A Relationship, We Must Help Each Other Grow'

'I enjoy making gestures, big or small, based on what makes my partner and me feel comfortable.'

IMAGE: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Gustaakh Ishq. Photograph: Kind courtesy Stage 5 Production/Instagram

Vijay Varma reflects on all things love after starring in the old school romance film, Gustaakh Ishq.

He tells Subhash K Jha, "I believe in a respectful, thoughtful courtship."

How would you evaluate your career so far?

My journey has been steady and honest.

I have tried to grow with every role, stay grounded, and keep learning.

The love I’ve received makes me feel I’m moving in the right direction, but I also know there’s so much more to explore.

If anything, Gustaakh Ishq has pushed me to raise my own expectations and evolve even further as I have stepped out of my comfort to try something new.

I’m enjoying being instinctive about my choices and my career.

IMAGE: Vijay Varma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Stage 5 Production/Instagram

You seem at home playing the aspiring poet in Gustaakh Ishq, quite a change of image from your other roles.

I have enjoyed stepping into this new role, especially because my fans had been wanting to see a different side of me.

I have always been drawn to the beauty of poetry, the way it lets you pour out emotions so honestly and delicately.

I grew up watching actors who carried that kind of emotional depth so effortlessly, and it left a lasting mark on me.

So feeling all the love and appreciation has been incredibly meaningful.

Gustaakh Ishq feels very old world and quaint. What was it like for you to enter this world?

It felt calm and beautiful.

I have seen the best of both worlds.

I was there when letters, postcards and landline phone calls were the main form of communication.

Now, we can video call anytime.

While filming, I often thought about how, even without modern technology, people still turned to one another.

Immersing myself in that timeline, I realised how much time there was to truly discover and understand people.

I had the space to invest in my character, Pappan, and build his chemistry with Minni and Baba through genuine interactions.

I think I can honestly romanticise living in such an era, away from the hustle, bustle, and noise of social media.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma on the sets of Gustaakh Ishq. Photograph: Kind courtesy Stage 5 Production/Instagram

How romantic are you?

I enjoy making gestures, big or small, based on what makes my partner and me feel comfortable.

I believe in a respectful, thoughtful courtship.

In a relationship, I think we must help each other grow and move forward, while treating one another with genuine love and respect.

What was it like working with Naseeruddin Shah? Did he offer you any insights on acting?

Working with Naseer sir is one of the best things I’ll take away from this film.

Collaborating with an actor of his caliber and stature is rare and truly precious and I’m grateful for the chance.

During the shoot, we had long conversations, many chais and meals. We spoke about our mutual love for the craft of acting.

I even drew his sketch, and he graciously posed and signed on it.

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah in Gustaakh Ishq. Photograph: Kind courtesy Stage 5 Production/Instagram

Manish Malhotra turns producer with this film. Is he as good at this as he is in dressing up people?

Absolutely! Critics and audience alike have hailed Manish’s creative lens.

He brings the same attention and eye for detail to producing as he does to fashion.

He understands emotions, aesthetics, and storytelling in an instinctive way.

Watching him produce the film with such clarity, childlike enthusiasm and audacity made me appreciate him even more.

In the era of Chaava and Animal, where does Gustaakh Ishq fit in?

I think Gustaakh Ishq stands on its own because it leans into emotion, poetry, and human connection, something quieter but deeply felt.

At a time when everything is loud and high octane, this film gives you space to pause and reflect.

It’s rooted in relationships, longing, and tenderness.

So rather than fitting into the same lane, it creates a lane of its own.

IMAGE: Vijay Varma in Gustaakh Ishq. Photograph: Kind courtesy Stage 5 Production/Instagram

What do we see you in next?

My new series Matka King is on the way.

Hansal Mehta and I will start a new project in December.

There are a few projects I’m reading.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff