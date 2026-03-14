Imtiaz Ali Is Back With Main Vaapas Aaunga

'The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid.'

Key Points Imtiaz Ali, who last directed Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, returns with Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The film is set during Partition when many Indians lost loved ones and their homes.

Main Vaapas Aaunga releases on June 12.

The teaser of Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga shows three generations from the Sikh community separated by love.

Main Vaapas Aunga is set during Partition when many Indians lost loved ones and their homes.

"Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart?" Imtiaz Ali wonders aloud to Subhash K Jha.

<'This tale derives almost entirely from stories of people during Partition'

"The biggest story of the century is migration," says Imtiaz Ali. "I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid."

Ali reveals that Main Vaapas Aaunga comes from real-life stories of separation.

"This tale of fiction derives almost entirely from stories of people during Partition. The past is always present. Decades later, when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share.

"The nostalgia of who we love and where we belong lives with us forever. This personal treasure sustains us and defines the quality of our lives."

'I had to learn to tie the turban'

Vedang Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit by birth, plays a Sikh in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

"I am honoured to be playing a member of community known for its valour and national pride," says Vedang.

Was it tough getting into the turban?

"It took a lot from me," Vedang replies.

"A lot of reading, research, staying in Punjab. I read about Sikhs and their history. Their culture. The dialect. I had to learn to tie the turban. I must confess I don't do a great job with it and luckily, had help during the shoot. But I did try to learn it and did a moderately decent job."

This is not the first occasion when Imtiaz Ali has got non-Sikh actors to play Sikhs. In Love Aaj Kal(2009), Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor played turbaned Sikh characters.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, Main Vaapas Aaunga will release on June 12.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff