Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Gets Engaged

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali has announced her engagement to boyfriend Krish Agrawal.

IMAGE: Ida Ali and Krish Agrawal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ida Ali/Instagram

Key Points Ida Ali, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, announced her engagement to boyfriend Krish Agrawal.

The proposal took place in Norway, with Ida sharing a video of her reaction and flaunting her diamond ring.

Following her father's footsteps, Ida Ali is also a director, known for films like Maya and Lift.

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal in a social media post.

The couple were vacationing in Norway when Krish popped the question with a diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

A Heartwarming Proposal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

The announcement left Ida Ali's friends delighted, and they showered their love on the couple.

Khushi Kapoor wrote, 'So Cuteee!'

Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Orry, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ahsaas Channa congratulated them on social media.

See more pictures of Ida and Krish in Norway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Ida Ali's Directorial Journey and Imtiaz Ali's Latest Film

IMAGE: Ananya Sharma and Pavail Gulati in Lift.

Ida Ali is a director like her famous father and is known for films like Maya and Lift. She also acted in the film Thai Massage.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff