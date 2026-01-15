HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Imran Khan Watches Happy Patel With Lekha

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
January 15, 2026 11:27 IST

It was a pleasure to see Imran Khan return to the spotlight with his cameo in this week's release, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Pictures from a special screening in Mumbai.

Imran Khan was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti, after which he took a break from acting.

He reunites with his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das in the latter's directorial debut, for an interesting cameo.

Here, Imran is seen with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington.

 

Aamir Khan, seen with Gauri Spratt, makes a cameo in Happy Patel too, and also produces the film.

 

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan arrives with her husband Nupur Shikhare and brother Junaid Khan.

 

Sonali Bendre with her son, Ranveer Behl.

 

Sapna and Siddharth P Malhotra.

 

Rajkumar Santoshi with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

 

Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and writer-friend Abhijat Joshi.

 

Lagaan actor Amin Hajee and his twin Karim arrive with Ashutosh Gowarikar and Avinash Gowarikar.

 

Break Ke Baad Director Danish Aslam with Shruti Seth.

 

Pratik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Triptii Dimri.

 

Ahsaas Channa.

 

Kubrra Sait.

 

Mithila Palkar.

 

Kunal Kemmu.

 

Arhaan Khan.

 

Angad Bedi.

 

Meiyang Chang.

 

Sunil Grover.

 

Johnny Lever.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
