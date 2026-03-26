Imran Khan Has 'No Interest In Playing A Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood'

Imran Khan is set to make his Bollywood comeback, consciously choosing roles that promote empathy and kindness, steering clear of the hyper-violent 'alpha male' characters dominating the industry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Khan/Instagram

Key Points Imran Khan is making a comeback to Bollywood after a long hiatus, focusing on roles that promote empathy and kindness.

Imran critiques the trend of hyper-violent, 'alpha male' cinema, expressing discomfort with narratives that validate toxic behaviour.

He will star opposite Bhumi Pednekkar in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a Netflix original described as a 'grown-up romantic comedy'.

Imran took a break to rediscover himself outside of his public persona and is now 'emotionally healthier'.

Imran Khan, who was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti, is planning his return to the big screen. But he has a caveat: He will not ride on the current wave of hyper-violent, 'alpha male' cinema.

During a recent Reddit AMA session, the actor addressed his decade-long absence and the shifting landscape of Bollywood, making it clear that he isn't interested in the 'blood and gore' roles currently dominating the box office.

When a fan urged him not to transition into the 'macho roles' popular today, Imran responded with his signature wit: 'Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.'

Critiquing the Portrayal of Toxic Masculinity in Films

Imran Khan's comments come at a time when films like Animal and Dhurandhar 2 are breaking box office records with aggressive, high-octane male leads.

The actor expressed discomfort with how modern narratives validate toxic behavior.

'I have also noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can't conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances,' Imran said.

'It is important to note that there's a significant difference between portraying violence, toxicity and validating them. I see it as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities would not permit me to participate in a narrative which I consider to be irresponsible,' Imran wrote.

Imran Khan's Hiatus and Return to Acting

After 'ghosting' the industry following 2015's Katti Batti, Imran revealed he used the time to find himself outside of his public persona.

'I had started to lose sense of who I was outside of my public identity,' he admitted. 'I needed to understand whether I could have value for myself as just a person.'

Imran was last seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel, which released in January.

Responding to a user who jokingly asked how he handles being called 'berozgaar' (unemployed) during his break, Imran was unfazed, and replied, 'Sab theek bhai! Aise logon se kya kaha jaa sakta hai?'

'I invest wisely and live simply,' he added, noting that he is currently 'emotionally healthier' than he has been in 20 years.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum: A New Chapter

Imran Khan confirmed that he is making his acting comeback in a film called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, and it was already in post-production. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekkar, the Netflix original is directed by Danish Aslam, who had previously worked with Imran on Break Ke Baad.

Imran described the film as a 'grown-up romantic comedy' designed to reintroduce themes of empathy and kindness.

'I do feel like there are certain emotional notes that are largely unrepresented in movies nowadays; there's a distinct lack of empathy, kindness and responsibility in our stories and characters. We consciously crafted Adhure Hum Adhure Tum to cater to these under-represented ideas. The film is in post production right now, we hope to release it in the later part of this year, but that decision rests with Netflix.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff