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Home  » Movies » Ilaiyaraaja Upset: Karuppu Dialogue Removed

Ilaiyaraaja Upset: Karuppu Dialogue Removed

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 11:13 IST

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The makers of the Suriya starrer Karuppu have swiftly removed a dialogue referencing music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's copyright stance and issued an apology.

Suriya in Karuppu

IMAGE: Suriya in Karuppu.

Key Points

  • A dialogue in the film Karuppu, referencing Ilaiyaraaja and copyright, caused offence to the music maestro.
  • The makers of Karuppu have apologised and confirmed the removal or modification of the offensive portion in future versions of the film.
  • They stated there was no intention to offend or disrespect Ilaiyaraaja, explaining the reference was part of a broader satirical context.
 

A line of dialogue in the new Suriya starrer Karuppu referencing Ilaiyaraaja has offended the composer. The makers have now removed the offensive line.

The line that offended Ilaiyaraaja said, 'Beware, Ilaiyaraaja may seek copyright,' triggered criticism with several fans accusing the filmmakers of taking a potshot at the composer over his well-known responses on copyright protection.

Filmmakers Issue Apology and Removal

The makers of Karuppu have issued a statement expressing regret and confirmed that the particular portion will be removed or modified in future versions of the film.

'There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him,' Karuppu's producers noted.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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