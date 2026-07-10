Sunny Deol's Movie Night With Tillotama

Sunny Deol makes a stylish appearance at the Ikka screening.

Key Points Sunny Deol arrives with sons, Karan and Rajveer.

Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, streams on Netflix on July 10.

Sunny Deol, who turns 69 on Ocober 7, arrives for the screening of his Netflix film Ikka with sons Karan and Rajveer.

Watch: Sunny Deol arrives for the screening

Akshaye Khanna, the other highlight of Ikka, predictably stayed away from the screening but Tillotama Shome, playing a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, made a stylish appearance.

A few days ago, Tillotama had shared a picture with Sunny and written, 'The monsoons are here after a long dry spell, And I am in a film with none other than, @iamsunnydeol!! Who would have thought!!!'

Ikka also stars Jyoti Mukherjee, Rani Mukerji's sister-in-law.

Directed by Siddharth S Malhotra, Ikka is streaming on Netflix.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff