Ibrahim To Romance Khushi In Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, will soon make his acting debut in the romantic film Nadaaniyan, made under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

Khushi Kapoor will be his leading lady.

Also starring in the film are Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry and Jugal Hansraj.

Khushi plays Piya, a spirited girl from Delhi, and Ibrahim plays Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with heart and the innocence of first love.

Nadaaniyan marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, who earlier assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The film will be streamed on Netflix.