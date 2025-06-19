'I Will Never Be A Traitor To The People I Love'

'Once I came out of The Traitors, I needed therapy to understand what had just happened on the show.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu signed up for The Traitors thinking it would be a fun, reality experiment.

What she didn't expect was the emotional whiplash that followed.

The actor-producer tells Rediff's Shristi Sahoo why the experience left her shocked. "There were a bunch of lions and I was thrown in like a goat."

How did The Traitors make you feel?

It was like a whack.



I was like, what the heck is this?



What is going on here?



I love making friends and meeting new people. And yes, these were all your friends but you turned around and they were talking about you.



Once I came out of the show, I needed therapy to really understand and separate myself from what had just happened on the show.

It was quite tumultuous for me, honestly.

IMAGE: Lakshmi Manchu's night out with The Traitors contestants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Who do you think consistently outdid the competition?

I think I was the underdog. I had no clue what was going on111111.

There were a bunch of lions and I was thrown in like a goat.

Everyone came in strong.

Initially, I thought Ashishji (Vidyarthi) was just sleeping but be it Uorfi (Javed) or Jannat (Zubair). everybody bought in their A-game.

It was not a fun experience because I was at the edge of my seat all the time.



I think my heart rate was 150 throughout!



I'm not a person of strategy, so I don't know if I would have played it differently.

IMAGE: Nikita Luther, Lakshmi Manchu and Raj Kundra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Did you make any friends on the show?

After the show, I feel this show gave me some beautiful friends.



Raj and I met on the show, but I know if I call him at 3 am, I know he will drop everything and be there.



Sahil (Salatia) is also one of those guys.

Raftaar and Jasmin (Bhasin) have become family.



I was at Raftaar's wedding.



Now, Jasmin, his wife and I have become this trio and we talk to each other at least four times a week.



Each one has a little piece of my heart because I got to see who they are apart from what we see of them on social media.

IMAGE: Lakshmi Manchu with Ashish Vidyarthi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

What drew you to this show?

Oh, they kept saying, 'Go be yourself, Lakshmi'. I was like, okay.

That's all I wanted because I put in thousands of hours of work, coming from the family that I do, to separate me from my last name, or my tag, or how I was raised.



So I put in a lot of work to just understand who am I without any of these.



But going there, that really did not reflect.



It just tore me apart.

What makes The Traitors so different from other reality shows in India?



I have just moved to Bombay.



This was not a format where you're locked up in a house for three months.



This was their main launch in India; there will not be a bigger noise.



I always like to put myself in places I haven't been, things I haven't done.



As an artist, that's the only way you can grow -- keep shocking your system and doing things that people don't expect of you.



All the cards felt right for me, that's why I agreed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Is betrayal necessary today?

There choices in life where you can do shortcuts and benefit out of them.

Being a producer and actor, I see this all the time.

But ultimately, you're walking yourself home and you have got to be genuine, honest.

Even with a gun to my head, I will never be a traitor to the people I love.

Even to people I don't like, I can't be a traitor.

I may put them out of my life but will never backstab them.