'I Was Just Trying To Win Hearts'

IMAGE: Raj Kundra in The Traitors.

Raj Kundra has been evicted from the OTT reality show, The Traitors, but seems thrilled of his time spent there.

From navigating trust and betrayal to the thrill of strategy, he reflects on what makes the show unlike anything else on Indian television.

"I call it Kalyug ka show because this is kalyug," Raj tells Rediff's Shristi Sahoo. "In the morning, you are friends and at night, someone is backstabbing you. My wife is hooked to it."

How did the show resonate with you on a deeper level?

I enjoyed the show. We knew what we were getting into.

I have seen The Traitors in the UK, I like the concept.

I played to what I understood the game format to be.

There are no hard feelings. You trust people, but you have to deceive them.

You have to work with your instincts, and sometimes, you get it wrong. I think the first murder sent ripples, sabke hosh ud gaye.

Sahil Salathia got killed and everything just turned.

Everyone was confused.

They thought Sahil had a close friend in Elnaaz, so uske upar se toh shaq hat hi gaya tha.

What we tried to do as the Traitors was play the game.

Even in the Circle of Shaq, you see my own Traitors throwing me under the bus. But it's a part of the game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj Kundra/Instagram

Who do you think demonstrated the most strategic prowess?

I think the underdog was Jannat Zubair because she comes across as this very sweet kid.

It's not a game show for sweet, kind people.

The strongest player is Apoorva Makhija.

If you could hit rewind, what strategies would you implement?

I don't think it's a show you can play by yourself because you've come with so many preconceived notions.



I just thought everyone was gunning for me.



When the traitors were chosen, I went a little aggressive by trying to be fun and friendly. I switched from this quiet person to learning and listening.



I think in the excitement of the game, I went too fast, so then I slowed down.

But I think it's an interesting game show.



There's so much you can learn about people.



I call it Kalyug ka show because this is kalyug. In the morning, you are friends and at night, someone is backstabbing you.



My wife (the actress Shilpa Shetty) is hooked to it, so audiences are liking it.

IMAGE: Raj Kundra with his wife Shilpa Shetty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

What made you take up the show?

This game rewards deception but punishes perception.



I think it came with a lot of preconceived notions.



Somewhere they felt that I come with privilege or that this guy is notorious because of what we read in the media.



I was just trying to win hearts and make people understand who the real me is.



But you can't be the real you.



You have to come with a little bit of deception.



So the perception didn't work for me.

How do you feel The Traitors is different from other reality shows in India?

It's so well cast.



The show format is different. India has never seen a show like this.



We've just seen different kinds of reality shows, with just arguments and fights.



This has got a little event. You have competitions and prizes to win.



It's like a mix of two, three different shows, but with its own uniqueness.



Karan Johar brought so much to the table. People have always seen him in a humorous way. To see him as this serious game master...



The show is about dhoka.



You have to murder someone to win.



I also wanted to be on the same screen as Lakshmi Manchu because my wife acted with her.