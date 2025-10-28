HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'I Waited For Many Years To Get A Hindi Film'

By Palash Srivastava
October 28, 2025 14:15 IST

'Whenever offers came my way, it always felt like people in Hindi cinema hadn't really seen my Punjabi work.'

Actress Sonam Bajwa opened up on facing typecasting in Bollywood, claiming that the Hindi film fraternity was unaware of her work in the Punjab film industry and saw her as nothing more than a glamorous face for cinema.

Sonam is currently garnering a limelight for her impactful performance in the recently released film Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role.

The Ardab Mutiyaran star plays an actress who revolts against the toxic love from Harshvardhan Rane in the film.

In an interview with ANI, Sonam revealed that, despite her diverse filmography in Punjabi cinema, Hindi filmmakers found it hard to see her beyond her glamorous image.

As a result, the actress had to wait a long time before debuting in Bollywood.

 

"I waited for so many years to finally get a Hindi film where I have something to do, even as an actor and not just to be there because I look good or glamorous. Whenever offers came my way, it always felt like people in Hindi cinema hadn't really seen my Punjabi work. So, for them, it was difficult to even imagine me in a non-glamorous role."

Sonam expressed displeasure with the persistent typecasting among the Bollywood filmmakers, which limited her chances of landing performance-orientated roles in the Hindi film industry.

"They used to say, 'We don't know if Sonam could do such performance-orientated roles because we haven't seen her work much.' I was always open to auditions, but sometimes they even refused to take auditions because they were so sure in their minds that I couldn't do such roles," Sonam said.

"I don't know what perception I have given through my social media or public appearances, but this is what they thought. It took me years to get a part where I could truly perform as an actor," added Bajwa while referring to her role in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Sonam is one of the successful actresses of the Punjab film industry. She is known for her films like Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, Nikka Zaildar, Manje Bistre, Nikka Zaildar 2, Carry on Jatta 2, Guddiyan Patole, Ardab Mutiyaran, Honsla Rakh and others.

She recently made her way into the Bollywood industry with her roles in Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4.

As for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama is currently running in theatres.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Palash Srivastava
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aslam Hunani
