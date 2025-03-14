'I Owe My Career To Papa Kehte Hai'

'When Aamir Khan was being launched in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Director Mansoor Khan needed a young vibrant youth anthem, a song that described the uncertain adventures of the young, as they stepped into the real world.'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in the Papa Kehte Hai song from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Aamir Khan's 60th birthday on March 14 has his dost-voice Udit Narayan exceptionally revved up.

"We started at nearly the same time," the singer tells Subhash K Jha.

"When Aamir Khan was being launched in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Director Mansoor Khan needed a young vibrant youth anthem, a song that described the uncertain adventures of the young, as they stepped into the real world. They wanted to make their parents proud."

"Majrooh Sultanpurisaab captured the essence of youthful aspirations, although he was 60-plus back then," recalls Udit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Udit Narayan/Instagram

The composer for QSQT was supposed to be Rahul Dev Burman but Anand-Milind did the needful.

"Producer Nasir Hussainsaab, Mansoor's father, had always worked with Panchamda. He wanted Mansoor to work with Panchamda too, but Mansoor couldn't vibe with him. He opted for newcomers Anand-Milind, who are the sons of the late composer Chitragupt. And what a score Anand-Milind gave!"

Udit gives credit for Papa Kehte Hain where it is due.

"No singer can lift a bad composition. It is because Anand-Milind came up with such a winsome tune that Papa Kehte Hain became so special. I owe my career to that song. Interestingly, later, I did a song in a film titled Papa Kehte Hain. The song was Ghar Se Nikalti Hi and I am very fond of that too."

IMAGE: A young Udit Narayan and Aamir Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Recalling his long playback association with Aamir Khan, Udit says, "I sang a number of hits songs for Aamir, like Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai in Dil and Pehla Nasha in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar."

"In Akela Hum Akele Tum, I sang for Aamir while my son Aditya sang for the child who played Aamir's son.

"Purane zamane mein singer-actor ka rishta bahot gehra hota tha, jaise ke Raj Kapoorsaab and Mukeshsaab, Rajesh Khannasaab and Kishoreda. I would like to think that I shared something similar with Aamir."