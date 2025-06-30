'This was not the time for you to go. You had to spread more smiles, more happiness, and more love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arti Singh/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala's sudden death has left many of her friends and colleagues in shock.

Arti Singh, who shared a close bond with Shefali after they appeared in Bigg Boss 13, pays a long tribute to her friend on Instagram.



'Just can't believe it. Till the time I saw you yesterday, I couldn't... We just met in the gym a week back and you said, 'Arti, tere liye bohot khushi hoti hai. Tu khush hai na? Sath mein cardio karenge.' We made plans just a week back.

'Whenever someone asked, 'Kis kis se aaj bhi baat karte ho?' I used to say 'SHEFU.' I never thought in my wildest dreams you would go.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arti Singh/Instagram

'You were a crazy, super-happy child. You gave me love and blessings always. You never gossiped about anyone. Clean at heart. Why, why, why would God do this? I love you and will always love you.

'When you entered Bigg Boss, I couldn't take my eyes off you. Before your wedding, you'd call me every day like a sister, saying, 'Facial kara le, kaam bata.' You and Bhaiya (Parag Tyagi) were like real siblings to me. My heart goes out to Uncle and Aunty, it broke my soul to see them like that.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arti Singh/Instagram

'Parag Bhaiya kept you and pampered you like a child. We will cry, we will mourn, but the family... they will suffer all their life. I don't want to say you've gone to heaven or a better place...

'This was not the time for you to go. You had to spread more smiles, more happiness, and more love.

'You will always, always, always be my special friend. I know life is unpredictable, but we tend to forget that. I hate writing RIP. I pray you are happy, your soul is happy, and that your family gets the strength to endure. I love you, my SHEFU.'

IMAGE: Arti Singh with Mahira Sharma at Shefali Jariwala's funeral. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shefali, known for the hit 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42.

She was a familiar face on television, appearing in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, Parag Tyagi.

Photographs: Curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff