'I Lost A Lot Of Things In Life Because Of Addiction'

'I've been a recovering addict. I've been in recovery for the past six years. For most of my life, I have suffered from addiction.'

IMAGE: Anirudh Surya and Konkona Sen Sharma in Lust Stories 3.

Key Points 'They told me it's a two-day shoot for Lust Stories 3, and that it's a small role of a hotel manager.'

'Konkona is an absolute charm to work with because there is no ego tussle as such that I'm a bigger actor or a veteran in this industry.'

'Vikram sir allows a lot of space for the actor to bring their own creativity to the scene.'

The Netflix anthology Lust Stories 3 found a fan in Director Sujoy Ghosh, who took to X to praise his colleague Vikramaditya Motwane's segment. is praise was for the leads Radhika Apte and Konkona Sen Sharma, and also for a rather wacky hotel manager named David Lobo.

David Lobo is played by Anirudh Surya, who may have a small part in Motwane's segment but he clearly made an impression.

For an actor who has taken the long road to being noticed, that little bit of recognition meant a lot. Anirudh reveals that he couldn't resist introducing himself to Ghosh and cheekily messaged him on Instagram: 'I am the David Lobo that you were talking about.'

"I started my career at 19. I was training to be a pilot, and still have my license. But because of addiction, I could never do anything," Anirudh recounts his journey to Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

It's a big deal when a big director notices your work. What went through your mind when Sujoy Ghosh praised your work?

I had this actor's narcissism kick in because there was a lot of talk about Lust Stories 3 and everybody was being praised.

I have a small role, and of course, not as well known as the other actors in the anthology. I was like, let's see if anyone has talked about me or not. So I googled myself, and came across Sujoy's tweet. It was retweeted by Ronnie Screwvala (who serves as the co-producer on the film).

That made my day.

'They told me it's a two-day shoot for Lust Stories 3'

IMAGE: Anirudh Surya with Director Vikramaditya Motwane.

How did you become a part of Lust Stories 3?

I was reached out to by a casting director, just a couple of weeks after my show Kanneda released last year.

They told me it's a two-day shoot for Lust Stories 3, and that it's a small role of a hotel manager.

I didn't even negotiate because the names associated were very big -- Lust Stories and Netflix.

You had worked in Decoupled, which was co-produced by Vikramaditya Motwane. Do you think that association helped him think of you for Lust Stories 3?

Honestly, I did not even know he was the producer on that show. I had never met him before this.

I'm sure he would have seen Decoupled.

How was it like working under his direction?

Vikram sir allows a lot of space for the actor to bring their own creativity to the scene -- not just for myself, I was observing when he was filming other people also. Even if there was a script, he would first get them to do it in a particular way. If that worked, it worked. Then, if he had a note, he would just share it.

He asked me, 'Do you smoke?'

I said, 'No, I quit smoking five years ago.'

He was like, 'Okay, but just go light the cigarette.'

I think that makes it better that he reaches for the cigarette but it isn't actually lit.

Then, he was just like, 'She (Konkona Sen Sharma's character) looks at you, what would you do?'

That was pretty much it. That reaction was improvised. He had to dance but there was no choreography. There was just music playing.

There's a bit of naughtiness to it, but everything is left up to interpretation.

'Konkona is an absolute charm to work with'

IMAGE: Anirudh Surya in Lust Stories 3.

You once mentioned that Konkona Sen Sharma is one of your favourite actors. Were you nervous about working with her?

No, no, no. She really makes you comfortable.

For a new actor, she is an absolute charm to work with because there is no ego tussle as such that I'm a bigger actor or a veteran in this industry.

I remember we had a small get-together after the shoot at Vikram sir's house. I was surprised when she came and met me, and remembered my name. That just goes to show her quality as a human being, not just an actor.

Were there workshops or script readings before the shoot?

No, nothing. We met on set for the first time.

'My wife is Arab; she is from Dubai'

IMAGE: Anirudh Surya and Parmish Verma in Kanneda.

What's the hardest part of building an acting career when you are a complete outsider?

The waiting. When you're working as an actor, that pretty much means that you can't do anything else.

You make hundreds of auditions over one year; it becomes a part of your routine. If you get locked (for a role), they give you the shoot date. If, at that time, I am engaged with some other work, it's a big problem. Conversely, if you're not doing something else, you're sitting around and just waiting, it starts to get very lonely.

Where do you come from? Tell us about yourself.

My family moved to Oman when I was five.

My dad lives in Oman. He runs a company called Omani Packaging Company; they manufacture corrugated cartons.

My wife is Arab; she is from Dubai.

I started my career at 19. I was training to be a pilot, and still have my license. But because of addiction, I could never do anything.

Tell us more.

I've been a recovering addict. I've been in recovery for the past six years. For most of my life, I have suffered from addiction.

It is very difficult to get someone into recovery initially. You can check into rehab, and if you feel you don't want to stay there after three days, no one will stop you from leaving. They will try to convince you, but no one can actually tie you down.

I've been singing since childhood, and use music and acting as healing mechanisms.

I have been doing theatre for the past 10 years. Then I got a chance to audition and got Decoupled.

'Had I not been an addict, I would have...'

IMAGE: Anirudh Surya with his wife.

How has acting become part of your recovery?

In the span of about five years, there is a faster stride in my walk.

I lost a lot of things in my life because of addiction. Had I not been an addict, I would have probably come to Bombay when I was 23 or 24, and started my career by 32. I lost all that time.

How did your family react when you decided to pursue acting?

They had been very supportive.

For now, I am living alone in Bombay. I keep travelling back and forth to Dubai. My wife lives there.