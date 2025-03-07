'He had wanted to present me in the likes of the heroines of the 60s whose churidar-kurta look with winged eyeliner and bouffant had captivated fashionistas at the time.'

Zeenat Aman goes down memory lane and shares a video of her song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat along with Vijay Arora and writes about the making of the song.

'The clinking of the wine glasses, the sensuous lyrics, the ivory culottes and black choker... Chura Liya inadvertently became something of my theme song.

'Any event I've ever attended anywhere in the world has leaned on it for a gimmick or two. The song's familiar riff has been played upon my entrance, or I've had a guitar thrust into my hands to mime my moves from the video, or found two empty wine glasses waiting on the table to be knocked together... you get my drift.'

'An early 'masala' film Yaadon ki Baaraat featured an ensemble cast (that included Dharmendra, Neetu Singh, and Vijay Arora who played my love interest), was written by the formidable duo of Salim-Javed, and directed by the wonderful Nasir Hussain.

'Those of you who actually saw the film, may have noticed that in the scene preceding the song, I'm wearing a tight pink salwar kameez before magically appearing in the white number that set such a trend.

'I'm quite happy to take credit for that outfit change because I had to fight Nasir Saab for it! He had wanted to present me in the likes of the heroines of the 60s whose churidar-kurta look with winged eyeliner and bouffant had captivated fashionistas at the time.

'I personally felt gawky in the original outfit and was keen on wearing something more true to my own style. Fortunately my director was agreeable, and so it was that the ivory culottes and centre parting were allowed.'

'Once the film released, the song took on a life of its own and I think I can safely say it's cemented a place on the list of most loved Hindi film songs of all time. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise though.

'After all, the music director of the film was the great R D Burman, Chura Liya was written by lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, and sung by none other than Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi. I believe Ashaji herself chose it as one of her favourites!'

'Do you have a memory associated with this song or film? I'd love if you would share it in the comments.'

'P.S: Read those lyrics! They're exquisite.'

'PPS: I found this video online, no copyright infringement is intended.'

Here are the lyrics for the beautiful song sung by Ashaji and Rafi saab.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Nazar Nahin Churaana Sanam

Badalke Meri Tum Zindagaani

Kahin Badal Na Jaana Sanam

Oh, Le Liya Dil, Oh Haai Mera Dil

Haai Dil Lekar Mujhko Na Behlaana

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Nazar Nahin Churaana Sanam

Badalke Meri Tum Zindagaani

Kahin Badal Na Jaana Sanam Bahaar Banke Aaoon Kabhi Tumhaari Duniya Mein

Guzar Na Jaaye Yeh Din Kahin Isi Tamanna Mein Tum Mere Ho, Ho Tum Mere Ho

Aaj Tum Itna Vaada Karte Jaana

Chura Liya

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Nazar Nahin Churaana Sanam

Badalke Meri Tum Zindagaani

Kahin Badal Na Jaana Sanam

Ho, Sajaaoonga Lutkar Bhi Tere Badan Ki Daali Ko

Lahoo Jigar Ka Doonga Haseen Labon Ki Laali Ko

Sajaaoonga Lutkar Bhi Tere Badan Ki Daali Ko

Lahoo Jigar Ka Doonga Haseen Labon Ki Laali Ko

Hai Vafa Kya Is Jahaan Ko Ek Din Dikhla Doonga Main Deewana

Chura Liya

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Nazar Nahin Churaana Sanam

Badalke Meri Tum Zindagaani

Kahin Badal Na Jaana Sanam

Le Liya Dil, Haai Mera Dil

Haai Dil Lekar Mujhko Na Behlaana

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Nazar Nahin Churaana Sanam