'I Find AI Very Cruel'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaan/Instagram

Shaan slammed the recent trend in which artificial intelligence generates songs as if a different singer performed them. It is often referred to as AI Voice Cloning.

Using AI tools, users can create remixes and covers of existing songs, placing different artists' voices onto familiar tracks and transforming the original song with new rhythms, melodies, and harmonies.

While speaking to ANI, Shaan criticised the AI song voice swap trend in which the late singers are reimaged using AI tools for the cover of new songs, calling it a 'cruel' and a wrong practice of remembering the late singers.

"I find this AI very cruel when they try to produce songs like 'Yeh gaana agar Kishoreda gaate, yeh gaana agar Mohammed Rafi gaate... What they sang in the 40s, 60s and 80s were very different. If they were singing today, it would be very different," said Shaan.

"It is wrong that you make that song sound like they would sing it like that. Not necessary. You can't AI a person whose singing has been so dynamic. It's wrong that you take the tone of any four songs and make tons of tracks and covers with that," Shaan added.

He called the audience 'silly' for comparing the AI's voice to the real singers.

He also called it unfair when the young generation uses AI to reproduce the Saiyaara song in Kishore Kumar's voice.

"The audience is so silly, they're even comparing it with them," he lashed out.

"They shouldn't do AI. But the new generation has heard Kishore Kumar's voice in Saiyaara or some other thing. That is not fair, man. They should hear his songs that he has sung in his time, which came out of his throat, came out of his sensibilities," said Shaan.

Shaan will take the stage at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, to honour the music of Kishore Kumar on September 19.

Titled Forever Kishore Shaan Se, the show promises an unforgettable evening filled with timeless melodies.

This is the first time that Shaan will dedicate an entire concert to the icon who he believes has shaped his musical journey.

From Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Neele Neele Ambar Par to O Mere Dil Ke Chain and Chingari Koi Bhadke, the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, memories, and magic, featuring Shaan's soulful renditions of Kishore Kumar's most iconic hits.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff