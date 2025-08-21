'I Don't Want To Box Myself'

'Even though I'm just 31, I feel like I've seen a lot in my life, some voluntarily, some involuntarily.'

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav in Alien: Earth.

Adarsh Gourav has landed a prominent part in Alien: Earth, an American science fiction horror television series, created by Noah Hawley.

It is the first television series in the Alien franchise.

"It was so cool to be working with people from all over the world and learning about their stories and cultures, why they act, how they even lead their lives," Adarsh tells Subhash K Jha.

How did you bag a pivotal role in Alien: Earth?

A lot of persistence, a lot of failure and then making your resolve stronger.

I was just lucky that one of my bigger auditions during the last three years materialised.

I kept auditioning with both my American and London agents and Alien was the first that I eventually cracked.

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav, Timothy Olyphant and Jonathan Ajayi in Alien: Earth.

How did you get into the character's mind?

I observed children.

A couple of channels on YouTube, one of them being HiHo Kids, were instrumental in me understanding the physicality of children.

I also observed my cousins, who would just go to the park in the evening to work out and then sit on the bench.

I watched children play, how they would be with their parents, etc.

You got to work with an interesting eclectic cast of Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay and Timothy Olyphant.

Working with my co-actors was a treat.

It was so cool to be working with people from all over the world and learning about their stories and cultures, why they act, how they even lead their lives....

I had a co-actor from Tasmania, then there was somebody who's from the Ivory Coast but lives in Denmark... just to understand how different their lives are and how different all our lives are was something else.

Also, all of them are extremely good actors, trained actors, who have have practiced their craft for a lot of years.

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav Erana James, Jonathan Ajayi, Sydney Chandler, Kit Young and Lilly Newmark in Alien: Earth.

What was the most fun part of the shoot?

For me, it was the two-week schedule in Krabi because we went from shooting in studios in Bangkok for six months to shooting outdoors.

The outdoors were beautiful, very lush with the monsoon, actually the same time around this year.

After The White Tiger, The Superboys Of Malegaon and nowAlien: Earth, what are you looking for in your career now?

I'm just looking at building a career.

I don't want to box or restrict myself.

I want to be able to work in any part of the world and be a part of good stories.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Tu Ya Main.

Do you feel disadvantaged vis-à-vis star kids?

No. I feel everybody has their advantages and disadvantages. My advantage is that life has given me a lot to experience and to understand which gives me a lot of perspective.

Even though I'm just 31, I feel like I've seen a lot in my life, some voluntarily, some involuntarily.

That has enriched me as a person and helped me grow, which helps me in my craft.

What next?

I'm shooting for Tu Ya Main with Bejoy Nambiar. It co-stars Shanaya Kapoor. It's very exciting film.