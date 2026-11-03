'I Didn't Want To Make A Film About A Remote India'

'Pyre is a very small story about two people. But I hope that through their lives, we can see a much larger story -- of migration, ageing, loneliness, belonging and a changing India.'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

Key Points 'In 2017, I met an elderly couple in Munsiyari, Uttarakhand. Something about their relationship stayed with me. Their companionship, their silences, the way they had built an 'entire world' around each other ... I kept thinking about them for years.'

'Pyre slowly became a meditation on life rather than a film about death,'

'It is not only about what is left behind when a life ends. It is also about everything that quietly disappears while life is still going on.'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri's Pyre is set against the starkly beautiful but harsh backdrop of the Kumaon region in the Himalayas of Uttarakhand. It serves as a poignant exploration of love, ageing, extreme isolation, and the emotional toll of rural-to-urban migration.

The narrative follows Padam Singh, 80, and Tulsi, 70, who are among the few remaining residents of a rapidly depopulating mountain village. As the younger generation flees to cities in search of better livelihoods, the elderly couple is left to battle profound loneliness.

Their entire existence becomes tethered to the painful, continuous wait for their son, who left nearly 30 years ago.

When a letter arrives promising a reunion, it triggers an emotional cycle of hope and despair as his visit is repeatedly postponed.

Facing deteriorating health, Padam is eventually forced to confront a haunting reality: The fear of who will care for them and perform their last rites when they pass away.

Kapri cast real-world residents of Uttarakhand -- Padam Singh Kapri (a retired Indian Army soldier) and Heera Devi -- who had no prior acting experience.

Before making its way to commercial theatres, Pyre had a phenomenal international festival run, winning 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours at global festivals in cities like Washington, DC, London, Chicago, and Stuttgart. It notably won the prestigious Audience Award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

"I knew I could never manufacture with trained actors -- a lifetime written on their faces and in their bodies. So instead of teaching them how to act, I tried to create an environment in which they could simply be themselves," Director Vinod Kapri tells Subhash K Jha.

'I wanted to make a film about love, ageing, loneliness and mortality'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

Your melancholic meditation on mortality is uniquely uncompromising. Tell us about its genesis.

The inspiration behind Pyre came from two real couples, along with the writings of some great authors.

In 2017, I met an elderly couple in Munsiyari, Uttarakhand. Something about their relationship stayed with me. Their companionship, their silences, the way they had built an 'entire world' around each other ... I kept thinking about them for years.

At the same time, I drew deeply from my childhood. I belong to this region, and grew up watching my Chacha and Chachi. They used to fight like anything. But beneath those fights was a deep familiarity, affection and companionship.

I kept many little moments from their lives somewhere in my memory, and eventually some of those moments found their way into Pyre.

There were also literary influences, particularly the writings of Franz Kafka and Gabriel García Márquez.

Not that Pyre is an adaptation of any of their work, but their ability to find the extraordinary within ordinary lives, and to create a world where reality and something almost surreal can quietly coexist, influenced me deeply.

I had spent time in the mountains and had witnessed villages slowly emptying out because of migration.

Houses remain, fields remain, temples remain, but the people who gave these places their life are gradually disappearing.

I became fascinated by what happens to the people who stay behind, particularly the elderly. What does love mean when almost everyone around you has left?

What happens when companionship becomes your entire world?

That is where Aama and Bubu came from. I wanted to make a film about love, ageing, loneliness and mortality, but without making mortality the subject.

I wanted death to exist somewhere in the background, as it does in real life, while two people continue to cook, quarrel, joke, work and love each other.

So Pyre slowly became a meditation on life rather than a film about death.

'A lifetime written on their faces and in their bodies'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

The two protagonists seem encrypted into the environment. How did you find them, and how did you make them 'act'?

I didn't really make them act. That was the secret. Padam Singhji and Heera Deviji are not professional actors. They had never faced a camera before Pyre.

I found them in and around Berinag, where the film was shot. What I saw in them was something I knew I could never manufacture with trained actors -- a lifetime written on their faces and in their bodies.

So instead of teaching them how to act, I tried to create an environment in which they could simply be themselves.

I gave them situations rather than performances. Sometimes, I would explain what was happening and then let them respond naturally.

I also kept the crew extremely small and tried to make the camera almost invisible to them.

Their pauses, awkwardness, silences, gestures, laughter -- even the way they move through the landscape -- are part of who they are. My job was essentially to protect that truth.

'We would trek for almost four hours to reach the location'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

The mountainous location is the film's third hero. How difficult was it for your cinematographer and you to shoot in those imposing mountains?

The mountains were both our greatest collaborator and our biggest challenge. My cinematographer Manas Bhattacharya and I wanted the landscape to feel lived-in, never like a postcard.

Sometimes, just reaching a location meant trekking for three to four hours. The opening scene of the film was particularly demanding.

We would trek for almost four hours to reach the location, shoot for three to four hours, because in the mountains you get a very limited window of usable light, and then trek another four hours back to the road.

Out of a 12-hour working day, sometimes eight hours were spent simply trekking. And this happened quite often.

In fact, we had to reshoot the opening scene the following day because I wasn't happy with what we had achieved on the first day. We were also living in the village throughout the shoot. There were no hotels, no conventional facilities, not even proper toilets.

I deliberately wanted the entire crew to live there because I wanted everyone to become part of the environment rather than simply arrive in the mountains, shoot and leave.

I think that immersion found its way into the film.

The mountains also have a sound of their own. Since I belong to that region, thunder and lightning have frightened me since childhood. I wanted that sound to become one of the characters in Pyre, something that could suddenly enter the emotional space of the film.

Our sound recordist and sound designer, Soustav Naskar, did a fantastic job capturing and shaping that world.

The thunder, wind, silence, distant sounds, all of these became part of the storytelling. So, the mountains are not a backdrop in Pyre. They are almost a living presence. Manas and I were simply trying to find the right way to let the landscape speak.

'Humour was essential because without it, the film could have become emotionally manipulative'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

Pyre addresses extremely grim emotions of abandonment and solitude and yet there is a bedrock of humour in the way the couple entertain one another, almost laughing at death. How did you manage this?

That humour comes very directly from my family.

As I mentioned, my Chacha and Chachi used to fight like anything. But those fights were also an expression of their intimacy. They would argue, tease each other, irritate each other and then simply carry on with life.

I grew up watching them.

In fact, Padam Singh is my real Chacha. His name in real life is also Padam Singh.

Heera Devi, who plays the female lead, is not my Chachi. I named her character Tulsi in the film after my Chachi.

I didn't want to write humour as comedy. I wanted it to emerge from the familiarity between two people who have spent decades together. They know each other's habits, irritations and weaknesses. They can fight over something completely insignificant and, five minutes later, continue with their lives.

For me, that humour was essential because without it, the film could have become emotionally manipulative.

Even when life is difficult, people don't spend every waking moment discussing their suffering. They make jokes. They tease each other. They complain about small things.

They laugh at their own circumstances. And perhaps there is something profoundly moving about that -- two people who know that life is finite, yet continue to find reasons to laugh.

'Pyre is a very small story about two people'

IMAGE: Padam Singh and Heera Devi in Pyre.

The question of areas of our country that are so inaccessible, they seem to be dead. How much of this world has influenced your vision as a filmmaker?

Enormously. I have spent more than three decades telling stories, first as a journalist and later as a filmmaker, and I have always been drawn to people and places that exist outside the centre of the frame.

The mountains taught me something very important: A place can appear empty without being lifeless.

What may look like a dead village from a distance can contain an entire universe of memories, relationships, labour and history. Pyre grew out of that realisation.

I didn't want to make a film about a 'remote India' as an exotic subject. I wanted to enter this world without judging it, romanticising it or explaining it.

Ultimately, Pyre is a very small story about two people. But I hope that through their lives, we can see a much larger story -- of migration, ageing, loneliness, belonging and a changing India.

Perhaps that is why the film is called Pyre. It is not only about what is left behind when a life ends. It is also about everything that quietly disappears while life is still going on.

'Gulzarsaab not only wrote a song for Pyre, but did not charge a single rupee for it'

IMAGE: Director Vinod Kapri with Padam Singh, Heera Devi of Pyre. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinod Kapri/Instagram

You took the two protagonists to meet Gulzarsaab, who simply loves your film. What was that like?

It was an incredibly special and emotional moment for all of us.

After watching Pyre, Gulzarsaab called me and spoke about the film with such warmth and generosity. He described it as a film by one of the greatest filmmakers of our times. Coming from someone like Gulzar saab, that is an extraordinary compliment, and something I will always cherish.

What makes it even more special is that Gulzarsaab not only wrote a song for Pyre, but did not charge a single rupee for it.

His association with the film has always felt like a tremendous blessing. When he came to know that Aama and Bubu -- Padam Singhji and Heera Deviji -- were in Mumbai, he wanted to meet them.

Watching Gulzarsaab sit with these two people, who had never acted before Pyre and had suddenly found themselves at the centre of a film that had travelled around the world, was incredibly moving.

For Aama and Bubu, I think it was almost impossible to comprehend the significance of that moment.

For me, watching the three of them together was something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

Sometimes cinema creates relationships that you could never have imagined when you started making the film. This was one of those moments.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff