I Did Not Have Surgery: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that he is healthy and has not undergone any surgery, dismissing rumours sparked by a misunderstood social media post.

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Key Points Amitabh Bachchan confirmed he is 'fine' and has not undergone any surgery, dispelling recent health rumours.

The actor clarified that a recent post, which led to fan concern, was misunderstood and was an example comparing a champion's loss to post-surgery recovery.

Bachchan was referring to Argentina's loss and Lionel Messi as a champion who lost, not his own health condition.

All the fans and well-wishers out there who are concerned about Mr Bachchan's health, breathe easy. He is fine and has not undergone any surgery.

In an exclusive interaction with Subhash K Jha, Mr Bachchan clarifies, "I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post."

"I was giving an example. That the period after a surgery or ICU incident the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition.

"So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath. I was referring to Argentina's loss and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed its reference to me.

So the mega-star is in good health? "Absolutely... so far."

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