'I Am Scared For Tiger Shroff'

'Tiger Shroff is someone who has absolutely no controversies associated with him.'

'He is someone who works out or dances. That is all I ever see him doing.'

'I cannot fathom how shots could be fired at him.'

IMAGE: A Mumbai police forensic team collects samples from the spot where shots were fired at Tiger Shroff in Junu, north west Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will and we just allow fear to spread! Who is answerable??'

'Such things are shocking and scary. Everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will ask where I am and whether I am outside.'

'Mumbai is still safe and will remain safe, thanks to the Mumbai police and administration.'

Two people were injured in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, including his driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Trinamool Congress Party MP Shatrughan Sinha called it 'shocking' and raised concerns over the safety of the actor and his family.

'What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://Dy.CM. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind!' Shatrughan posted on X.

Bollywood Expresses Concern

"I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe," actor Ahsaas Channa told ANI.

Referring to other incidents involving celebrities, Channa said everyone should take adequate safety measures and expressed hope that the police would take appropriate action. "I think everyone should take very careful measures. I hope the police is cooperating," she said.

Asked about the incident despite Tiger having largely stayed away from controversies, actor Nishant Malkani said, "It's a sad thing. What can we say? Such things should not happen."

Calls for Strict Action

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Amol Parashar said such developments leave people worried about their safety and that of their families.

"Such things are shocking and scary. I think everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will first call or message and ask where I am and whether I am outside," he said.

"Whoever has broken the law, whoever has done something wrong, should be caught and punished. The way to reduce crime is to catch criminals and punish them. If they don't get punished, other people will also get encouragement to do wrong things," he said.

"It's very scary, honestly. I would like to believe that Mumbai is still safe and will remain safe, thanks to the Mumbai police and administration here," Apoorva Arora said.

Earlier Development

'Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!' Ranvir Shorey posted on X.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia raised questions about law and order, expressing concern over criminals allegedly spreading fear while innocent people face action.

'What kind of Law and order is this?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail -- the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will and we just allow fear to spread! Who is answerable??'

Poonam Pandey expressed shock and fear over the incident.

"I am still struggling to process this. We were just at a Durga pandal when this news suddenly came to my attention. Over the last few years, we have repeatedly heard such news.

"Someone breaks into an actor's home, as happened with Saif Ali Khan, or Salman Khan receives threats...It is frightening. It is truly terrifying," Pandey said.

She described Tiger Shroff as someone who, in her view, has stayed away from controversy and is primarily known for his work, fitness and dancing.

"Tiger Shroff is someone who has absolutely no controversies associated with him. In all the time I have followed his work, I have never seen him involved in any controversy. He is someone who works out or dances. That is all I ever see him doing. I cannot fathom how shots could be fired at him.

"I am even scared to speak about this on camera. What if someone comes after me? We will have to be extremely careful now. This is very shocking and very dangerous."