'I Am No More Urvashi, I Am India'

Urvashi Rautela made a stunning and unexpected return to Cannes on May 12, dazzling in a glamorous silver gown and a unique bird-inspired headpiece for her fifth consecutive appearance at the famed film fest.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Key Points Urvashi Rautela made a fifth consecutive appearance at the 79th Cannes film festival.

She wore a heavily embellished silver gown by Vietnamese brand JoliPloi Couture, featuring sheer details and flowing cape-style sleeves.

Urvashi accessorised her look with a unique bird-inspired maang tika headpiece and large earrings.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela made a stylish return to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes film festival on May 12, 2026.

Even though there was speculation that she might not attend this year, she surprised everyone by appearing at the opening ceremony in a glamorous silver gown.

This was Urvashi's fifth time attending Cannes.

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A Dazzling Ensemble

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

She wore a beautiful outfit designed by Vietnamese fashion brand JoliPloi Couture.

The gown was shiny and heavily decorated with silver crystals and beads. It had a fitted, sheer design with soft lavender mesh details.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

She also wore long cape-style sleeves that flowed behind her, giving her a royal look.

To complete her outfit, Urvashi wore a special headpiece inspired by a maang tika with a bird design and sparkling tassels. She matched it with large earrings.

Representing India on the Global Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

While speaking to Brut on the red carpet, the actor became emotional about returning to Cannes.

Asked what it meant to attend the festival, she proudly spoke about representing India. She said, "Whenever I represent my country, I am no more Urvashi, I am India... I'm wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival 2026."

Urvashi first attended Cannes in 2022 and has become known for her bold fashion choices at the festival.

In previous years, she wore unique accessories like an alligator necklace and a parrot-shaped clutch, which also caught people's attention.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff