'I Am Glad Nana Patekar Didn't Suffer'

'Very few people are fortunate to make such a quick and quiet exit from the world. He would have been miserable in a hospital.'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in Tirangaa.

Key Points 'When I cast Nana as the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak, I was warned that a film with him as the solo hero would not work at the box office.'

'We wrapped up Tirangaa in six months and it went on to celebrate a golden jubilee.'

'Nana was always very respectful towards Raajsaab and later, Amitabh Bachchan when we were filming Kohram.'

They did three films together, something Nana Patekar has not done with any other director.

The usually voluble writer-filmmaker Mehul Kumar is uncharacteristically subdued, still reeling from the shock of Nana Patekar's sudden demise.

"There are so many memories, but it's hard to speak right now," he tells Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, in an emotionally choked voice, remembering how even after his favourite actor moved out of Mumbai, they remained in touch, wishing each other on birthdays, festivals and on New Year.

"My wife would tie him rakhi every year, Nana was not just another actor, he was family. I will remember him all my life," he asserts.

'With Nana gone, Mission Tirangaa will never be made'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Raaj Kumar in Tirangaa.

My wife and I were with him at the premiere of Anil Sharma's film Vanvaas, which released on December 17, 2024.

The next day, Nana invited me to his hotel.

I was with him for an hour or so and narrated a story I had written with him in mind. He loved the subject and told me that he would definitely do the film. I have even registered the title. But now with Nana gone, Mission Tirangaa will never be made.

Incidentally, my first film with him was titled Tirangaa and I brought Raaj Kumarsaab and him together.

At the muhurat, a leading producer-director expressed doubts about it ever getting completed because 'if one is East, the other is West'.

We wrapped up Tirangaa in six months and it went on to celebrate a golden jubilee. I never faced any problem during its making.

Nana was always very respectful towards Raajsaab and later, Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) when we were filming Kohram.

He had a fantastic working relationship with both the senior actors and he and I had three releases -- Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Kohram -- in a span of just six years.

'I told Nana he should wear his discarded clothes, worn-out chappals in Krantiveer'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in Tirangaa.

After Tirangaa, which had a brigadier and a hot-headed police inspector joining hands to thwart a terrorist's diabolical plan to invade India with nuclear missiles, I approached Nana with Krantiveer.

The communal riots that broke out across the country in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition had got me thinking.

I wanted to make a film on the subject, but thought if I made a family drama revolving around an aam aadmi whose scathing comments mirror what was happening around us and inspire people to fight it, it would be liked more.

When I cast Nana as the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak, I was warned that a film with him as the solo hero would not work at the box office.

'Who will see it?' many scoffed and I replied, 'Dekhte hain.'

At the premiere, Dilip Kumarsaab told me, 'Mehul, till his last day, Nana will be known as and for Krantiveer', and he was right.

Even today, people call me from across the world whenever they catch the film playing on TV to rave about his performance.

Lines like 'Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne (So you all have come to see the circus of my death)' and 'Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon, bata iss mein Musalman ka kaunsa, Hindu ka kaunsa, bata (This is a Muslim's blood and this is a Hindu's blood, now tell me, which one is a Muslim's and which one a Hindu's, tell me!)' remain unforgettable!

Before the shoot, I had pointed out to Nana that since Pratap lives in a chawl, rather than getting new costumes stitched for him, I would prefer him to wear his own discarded clothes and old, worn-out chappals.

He compiled without protest.

'Success didn't change him in any way'

IMAGE: Arjun Firoz Khan, Raaj Kumar, Mehul Kumar, and Nana Patekar during Tirangaa. Photograph: Mehul Kumar

After two back-to-back blockbusters, Tirangaa and Krantiveer, Nana was the numero uno star in the country and reportedly, the highest paid. But success didn't change him in any way. He remained a simple, down-to-earth, gharelu (family) man with no starry airs.

In fact, after a while, Mumbai lost its charm for him.

"The city has become so crowded and traffic is such a nightmare that moving around has become a problem," he would grumble.

He started coming to the city only for work, otherwise, he was happier in his farm near Pune, and later, the house he built in Goa.

Very few people are fortunate to make such a quick and quiet exit from the world. I'm glad he didn't suffer; he would have been miserable in a hospital.

Today, I can confidently say, 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega Nana Patekar zinda rahega (As long as the moon and sun exist, Nana Patekar will live on).'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff