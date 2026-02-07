Photographer Viral Bhayani spotted these film folk in Mumbai on Friday.

Shahid hints at Farzi 2... Shubangi at her film screening... Shanaya promotes her film...

Mrunal Thakur gets snapped during the promotion of her new film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which sees her make a cute pair with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Mrunal became emotional as she opened up about her character, noting similarities with Roshni's experiences.

"I used to change schools all the time, and there were some insecurities. I used to feel underconfident," Mrunal had said earlier at the film's trailer launch.

"Up until now, till the release of my film Son of Sardaar 2, I used to feel that way. I realised it took me a lot of time to accept that yes, I am beautiful the way I am. I'm just so proud of myself with the way I am."

Addressing the constant pressure to meet beauty standards, Mrunal added, "There was so much noise around, everyone thought, look perfect, do this body, do that, look like this, manicure, pedicure, pretend, just cross your legs. No, man. I'm perfectly imperfect and I love that."

Do Deewane Seher Mein releases in theatres on February 20.

Spotted! Kriti Sanon at the airport.

Alson Spotted! Disha Patani

Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting O' Romeo, which sees him reunite with his Haider and Kaminey director Vishal Bhardwaj.

This time, Bhardwaj goes back to what he does best: Make an underworld movie. No Maqbool vibes here, but the director takes a leaf out of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Shubhangi Atre at the premiere of her film Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: Fun On The Run, a movie version of her popular television series.

The actor opened up about one of the most challenging experiences from the film -- driving an ageing Ambassador car through the winding mountain roads of Mussoorie.

"It was a very old Ambassador and didn't have proper brakes. I had to drive that car on the mountains of Mussoorie. As soon as I landed in Dehradun, the assistant directors asked me if I knew how to drive," Shubhangi said, discussing the moment.

"When they pointed to the Ambassador, I was sCeptical, but we made it work."

Directed by Shashank Bali, the film takes the beloved rivalry between Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) to a larger scale.

Shilpa Shinde made Bhabhiji hugely popular before Shubhangi stepped into her shoes.

Shanaya Kapoor promotes her film survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, which releases on Friday 13, quite an apt day for such a film.

Varun Dhawan gets clicked shooting for his next film with Mrunal Thakur.

Bhumi Satish Pednekker enjoys friendly banter with the paps.

Spotted! Saif Ali Khan at the airport.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs and Videos: Viral Bhayani, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

