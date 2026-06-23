Huma Qureshi To Romance Real Life Beau In Next?

'It's one thing to write a fantastic character, you still need a solid actor to bring it to life.'

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in Baby Do Die Do.

Key Points Huma Qureshi stars as a deaf and mute hitwoman, who uses an umbrella for stealthy kills in Baby Do Die Do.

The film, directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, also features Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, and Rachit Singh.

Baby Do Die Do is scheduled for release in theatres on July 3.

Huma Qureshi's latest film Baby Do Die Do is extra special for her. After all, it's her first film opposite rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh. And he even plays her love interest in it!

The trailer was recently launched, and we are introduced to Huma's deaf and mute hitwoman, who kills with her umbrella.

The trailer begins with Huma shooting a man with her umbrella inside a bus, and then introduces the other characters of the story, played by Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, and of course, Rachit.

Sikander plays the antagonist.

The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Huma's brother, Saqib Saleem.

'She kills and disappears into the crowd'

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh in Baby Do Die Do.

Director Nachiket Samant says in a press note: 'Baby Do Die Do isn't just the story of Baby KarMarKar -- it's the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3.'

Samant also discusses Huma's character: 'She kills and disappears into the crowd. That's what's so unique about her. It's as much about the escape as it is about the kill. It's one thing to write a fantastic character, you still need a solid actor to bring it to life.'

Zack Snyder's shout-out to Huma

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in Baby Do Die Do.

Huma received a shout-out from Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder, who had directed her 2021 Netflix zombie heist film Army Of The Dead.

'Just watched the trailer for Baby Do Die Do and loved what I saw. The film looks ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted. Having worked with Huma before, it's great to see her delivering another powerful performance,' Zack wrote.

Baby Do Die Do is slated to hit theatres on July 3.

Huma's Love Story

Rachit, who was an acting coach before he turned actor, and Huma have been clicked together many times since 2024, and are rumoured to be in a relationship together. The couple are reportedly engaged, and the wedding just might happen this year.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff