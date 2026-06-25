'I Want To Play Women Who Feel Flawed'

'For me, success isn't about fitting into a certain mould. It's about constantly evolving as an actor and surprising both the audience and myself.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Key Points Huma Qureshi found the script for Baby Do Die Do unique, balancing suspense, emotion, and dark humour, and felt it deserved to be made due to its originality.

Playing a deaf and mute hitwoman in Baby Do Die Do was one of Huma's most demanding roles, requiring her to convey emotion without dialogue through her eyes and body language.

As a producer, Huma and her brother Saqib Saleem backed newcomer Rachit Singh based on his talent and commitment, believing in giving opportunities to new actors.

Huma Qureshi is all set to play a deaf and mute hitwoman, who kills with an umbrella, in Baby Do Die Do.

It's a demanding role, and such a good one, that's she's producing the film herself, along with her brother Saqib Saleem.

It will also be her first film opposite rumoured beau Rachit Singh.

She tells Subhash K Jha, "As producers, Saqib and I wanted to support the film in the best possible way, and if someone is right for the role, that's all that matters. Every established actor was once a newcomer, and somebody took that chance on them."

Baby Do Die Do is such an unusual title. How did this project come together?

The first thing that caught my attention was the script. It was unlike anything I had read before.

We see a lot of thrillers, but very few that manage to balance suspense with emotion and dark humour like this one. Baby is such an unusual character, and the world she inhabits is layered, unpredictable and deeply human.

Saqib was equally excited when he heard the story, and as producers, we felt it deserved to be made because it wasn't trying to fit into a formula. It felt original, and that's becoming increasingly rare.

'I've never been interested in doing the same thing twice'

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in Baby Do Die Do.

You play a deaf and mute hitwoman, which is a very unconventional character. How did you prepare for the role?

It was one of the most demanding roles I've ever played because I had to communicate everything without dialogue. Usually, as actors, words become your safety net. Here, I didn't have that.

Every emotion had to come through my eyes, my body language and even my breathing. I spent time understanding how people with hearing and speech impairments communicate, but I also didn't want Baby to become just her disability. She's a complete person with fears, vulnerability and immense strength. I worked closely with Nachiket (Samant, director) to make sure her silence became her greatest expression rather than a limitation. It was exhausting, but incredibly rewarding.

From Maharani to Baby Do Die Do, your choices have been consistently unconventional. What do you look for in the roles you take on?

I've never been interested in doing the same thing twice. If a role scares me a little, I usually know I'm on the right track. Whether it's Rani Bharti in Maharani, Tarla, Monica in Monica, O My Darling or now Baby, they've all challenged me in different ways.

I want to play women who feel flawed, authentic, memorable.

For me, success isn't about fitting into a certain mould. It's about constantly evolving as an actor and surprising both the audience and myself.

'If I truly believe in a story, I don't want to wait for someone else to make it happen'

IMAGE: Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Huma Qureshi, Chunky Pandey and Rachit Singh in Baby Do Die Do.

Your brother Saqib Saleem and you are introducing a new leading man Rachit Singh in the film. What gave you the confidence to back a newcomer?

Talent doesn't come with a number of films next to your name. It comes from honesty and commitment.

When Rachit auditioned, there was something genuine about him. He wasn't trying to imitate anyone or be a star; he was simply present in the character. That's what convinced us.

As producers, Saqib and I wanted to support the film in the best possible way, and if someone is right for the role, that's all that matters. Every established actor was once a newcomer, and somebody took that chance on them.

As an actor today, do you feel the opportunities coming your way are exciting enough, or do you still feel the need to create your own challenges?

I think actors today have far more opportunities than ever before, but that doesn't mean the right stories automatically come to you. Sometimes you have to wait, and sometimes you have to create them yourself.

Producing has given me that freedom.

If I truly believe in a story, I don't want to wait for someone else to make it happen. Baby Do Die Do is a great example of that. I want to keep balancing acting with producing because both allow me to tell stories that genuinely excite me.

Finally, what is the next stage of your life and career?

I don't think in terms of five-year plans anymore. I've realised that the industry changes so quickly that it's better to stay curious than to stay comfortable.

I want to keep working with filmmakers who push me, explore different genres and continue producing stories that feel fresh and meaningful. If audiences continue to trust me with unconventional characters, I'll consider myself very fortunate.

At the end of the day, I just want to keep growing, as an actor, as a producer and as a storyteller.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff