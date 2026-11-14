Huma Qureshi Goes Bald For Maharani Season 5

'Embracing a bald look pushed the boundaries for me as an actor.'

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in the fifth season of Maharani.

As Maharani returns for its fifth season, the protagonist Rani Bharti as played by Huma Qureshi, is set to enter a compelling new chapter in her political journey.

Huma Qureshi unveils a striking bald avatar, signalling a dramatic new look for the much-loved character.

With this bold transformation, the upcoming season promises to take Rani's journey into an uncharted territory, leaving audiences eager to discover what lies ahead.

Key Points Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in the fifth season of Maharani.

The actress unveils a striking bald look for the upcoming season.

Qureshi says the transformation pushed her boundaries as an actor and helped her understand the character better.

Huma Qureshi's Bald Avatar In Maharani 5

Talking about her transformation and the evolution of Rani Bharti, Huma shares, "This season demanded something that I have never attempted before.

"Embracing a bald look pushed the boundaries for me as an actor.

"I was nervous but equally excited.

"In many ways it gave me deeper insight into who Rani Bharti really is.

"I have personally always been drawn to characters who are layered and not confined by conventional definitions of right or wrong.

"It is not often that you get offered a character like Rani Bharti, who constantly challenges the norm, and yet finds the strength to carve her own path ahead.

"She is one of those characters who has consistently challenged me as an artist, and that is precisely what keeps me excited about playing her with every new season.

"I am happy that I was able to go this extra mile and that the creators were able to trust me in this direction to bring the character to life."

Rani Bharti Enters A New Chapter

Huma is happy to play the Shero.

"It's really heartening to see how stories with strong women in the lead are increasing.

"I love that there's so much variety now -- from emotional dramas to thrillers and even action films.

"So, yes, it's a great time to be an actress because you're no longer boxed into one kind of role.

"I remember when I started work on Maharani, I actually asked myself if it was okay to play a mother of three on screen.

"But then I realised -- that's the truth of so many women's lives, and if that's what the story demands, I'll do it wholeheartedly.

"That's what makes Rani Bharti so powerful -- she represents real women, and how power in their hands can create real change.

"Season after season, Maharani has become my home.

"This role has given me so much love and stability -- it really feels like a blessing."

Huma Qureshi On Playing Strong Women

Huma, a Delhi-Mumbai girl didn't have to struggle much to play a Bihari politician in Maharani.

"I've actually always been good with accents!

"It's something I genuinely enjoy working on.

"For Maharani, I worked on the Bihari dialect; in Delhi Crime Season 3, I had a Haryanvi tone; and in Single Salma, there was a UP lilt to my character's speech.

"These small details help me get under the character's skin.

"Once you get the rhythm of how a character speaks, everything else starts to fall into place naturally."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff