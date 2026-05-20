Huma Qureshi Ends Her Cannes Stint With Black Velvet

Huma Qureshi made a powerful statement for her last look at Cannes 2026, donning a luxurious black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in a black velvet gown at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Key Points Huma Qureshi shared her philosophy on modern Indian womanhood, defining it as 'authorship' and building oneself 'brick by brick' in public.

Her final Cannes 2026 look featured a fitted halter-neck gown with gold leaf embroidery, paired with minimal accessories and a soft updo.

Huma Qureshi ended her 2026 Cannes turn with a black velvet gown.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, 'To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection. It is about authorship. Building yourself in public. Brick by brick.'

She signed off from Cannes with, 'Until the next, au revoir, Cannes.'

Huma's Final Cannes Look

For her last look at the festival, Huma wore a fitted, black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with a halter neck. The gown flowed to the floor and had gold leaf embroidery around the neckline.

She kept her accessories simple with small gold earrings. Her hair was tied in a soft updo.

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Blending Global and Indian Styles

Huma's fashion mixed global and Indian styles in all her Cannes appearances this year.

From her Banarasi sari with subtle Indian motifs to her tailored suit, Huma showed that she could carry both traditional and modern looks with confidence.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff