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Hrithik's Mum Buys Flats For Rs 67.30 Cr

By SUBHASH K JHA September 09, 2026 12:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pinky Roshan has acquired adjoining apartments for a staggering Rs 67.30 crore.

Pinky Roshan

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan with his mother Pinky Roshan. Photograph: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pinky Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's mother, has acquired two luxury apartments in Mumbai for a total of Rs 67.30 crore.
  • The properties are located on the 24th floor of Lotus Celestia in Versova, Andheri West, in the western suburbs of Mumbai, spanning nearly 12,860 square feet.
  • One apartment was registered for Rs 34.80 crore, and the adjacent unit for Rs 32.50 crore.
 

Pinky Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's mother, has acquired two luxury apartments in Mumbai for a combined transaction value of Rs 67.30 crores.

The properties are located on the 24th floor of Lotus Celestia situated in the Versova area of Andheri West, north west Mumbai.

The two adjoining apartments span a massive combined area of nearly 12,860 square feet.

One apartment was registered for Rs 34.80 crore while the adjacent unit was purchased for Rs 32.50 crore.

Roshan Family's Real Estate Moves

This purchase is part of a wave of real estate movements by the Roshan family in 2026.

In August 2026, Hrithik leased out a 6,000 sq ft office space at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park in Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs Limited for five years, which will yield a total rent of Rs 4.84 crores.

Around the same time (August 24, 2026), Rakesh and Pinky Roshan leased out their Juhu apartment for three years, generating approximately Rs 1.89 crore in total rental income.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Pinky RoshanHrithikMumbaiAndheri WestLotus Celestia

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