Hrithik-Saba At Zarine Khan's Prayer Service

November 11, 2025 12:08 IST

Film folk mourned Zarine Khan and condoled with her family at a prayer service at Juhu, northwest Mumbai's JW Marriott hotel on November 10.

Zayed Khan escorts his father Sanjay Khan to the venue.

 

Zayed's wife Malaika Parekh.

 

Sussanne Khan penned a touching note to her mum: 'My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love.

'May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now. Until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you. PS You took all our hearts with you.'

 

Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Khan's nephew, escorts his mum Sundari Khan to the prayer service.

 

Fardeen's mother-in-law movie legend Mumtaz.

 

Hrithik Roshan, seen here with Saba Azad, had a deep bond with his former mother-in-law, and it was mutual.

Zarine once said this about him: 'I've known Hrithik all his life from the time he was born. Then, as a kid, and now as Suzanne's beau.'

 

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's dad.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Twinkle Khanna.

 

Dimple Kapadia.

 

Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

 

Amrita Arora with her mum Joyce.

 

Saif Ali Khan.

 

Shibani and Farhan Akhtar.

 

Honey Irani.

 

Bina and Talat Aziz.

 

Rani Mukerji with her brother Raja Mukherjee.

 

Kanchan Kapoor Desai and Neila Devi.

 

Tejasswi Prakash and Arjun Bijlani.

 

Arpita Khan helps her father Salim Khan.

 

Helen.

 

The Burmawala brothers Abbas, Mustan, Hussain.

 

Aloka and Ranjeet.

 

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

 

Pragya Yadav and Abhishek Kapoor.

 

Mana Shetty.

 

Mahima Choudhry.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

 

Zareen Khan.

 

Madhoo.

 

Tina Ambani.

 

Poonam Sinha.

 

Jeetendra.

 

Pooja Bedi.

 

Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Nitin Mukesh.

 

Kunal Kapoor.

 

Jackie Shroff.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

