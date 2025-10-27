HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Hrithik Roshan's Fanboy Moment

Hrithik Roshan's Fanboy Moment

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 15:13 IST

x

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan had a fan moment when he met legendary acion hero Jackie Chan.

'Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always', Hrithik posted on Instagram.

Jackie and Hrithik looked dapper, smiling for the camera outside a hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

 

IMAGE: Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik and Saba Azad are currently on a holiday in the US.

Dressed up in woolies, Saba and Hrithik wrote, 'Nothing better than winter walking.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sara's Spiritual Trip
Sara's Spiritual Trip
Rashmika Shot Thamma Song In 'So Much Pain'
Rashmika Shot Thamma Song In 'So Much Pain'
'I'm An Addict Of Heartache'
'I'm An Addict Of Heartache'
10 Asrani Films To Watch On OTT
10 Asrani Films To Watch On OTT
Om Puri's Life In Pictures
Om Puri's Life In Pictures

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhel Puri: 3-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

VIDEOS

BSF carries out search operation on IB of J-K after inputs of narcotics1:42

BSF carries out search operation on IB of J-K after...

Watch the amazing view of Thiruchendur's Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple! 2:35

Watch the amazing view of Thiruchendur's Arulmigu...

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Shaurya Diwas5:31

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO