Hrithik Roshan's Fanboy Moment

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan had a fan moment when he met legendary acion hero Jackie Chan.

'Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always', Hrithik posted on Instagram.

Jackie and Hrithik looked dapper, smiling for the camera outside a hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

IMAGE: Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik and Saba Azad are currently on a holiday in the US.

Dressed up in woolies, Saba and Hrithik wrote, 'Nothing better than winter walking.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff