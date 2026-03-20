Hrithik Roshan Gets Ready To Storm Us With His Mess On OTT

Amazon Prime Video promises big releases coming up this year!

Key Points Amazon Prime Video has released its 2026 slate of web series and films.

Hrithik Roshan turns producer with the series, Mess and Storm.

Panchayat 5 and Call Me Bae 2 and feature in the line-up.

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a long list of upcoming titles, promising viewers a packed year of web series, shows, and films across genres. From thrillers and crime dramas to romantic comedies and high-profile Bollywood projects, the platform's new slate suggests that movie buffs will have plenty of options to enjoy in the months ahead.

A look at some of the web series to look forward to:

Mess





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Hrithik Roshan turns producer, collaborating with his cousin Eshaan Roshan for Mess as well as Storm.

"I became an actor out of fear. Fear of failure. Every instinct of my body said that it's going to be impossible, and I pushed through that impossibility and from that, HRX was born. It was born out of hopelessness to transformation," Hrithik said at the Prime Video 2026 Release Slate event held in Mumbai.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Mess features Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao. The web series revolves around a chaotic night when a group of robbers break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, only to realise they may not be the ones in control.

Storm

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Created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the series stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Saba Azad, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode and Priyanka Setia. It follows the lives of five women who become entangled in a dangerous web of secrets when a sustainable housing project turns into a deadly scam.



Matka King

Matka King, created by filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, stars Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra. It tells the fictional story of a cotton trader in 1960s Mumbai who introduces a gambling game called Matka that quickly takes the city by storm.

The Revolutionaries

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Born in the shadow of 1857’s failure, four young bloods driven by a mad passion for justice, liberty and freedom, set out to challenge the British Raj. With guns in their hands and rebellion in their hearts, they awaken a sleeping nation, and set out to do the unthinkable.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this is an adaption of the book The Revolutionaries written by Sanjeev Sanyal and stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah.

Welcome to Khoya Mahal

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Welcome to Khoya Mahal is created by Konkona Sen Sharma and Jaydeep Sarkar. The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti, and Aparna Sen.



Raakh

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The crime thriller Raakh, starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, follows the investigation into the disappearance of two teenagers that triggers a nationwide manhunt and uncovers disturbing truths.

Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket have co-written and co-directed it.

"I have never played a cop before this. It's a very interesting timeline to be a part of. It feels fresh and relatively new," Ali said.

Sonali adds, "When writers Anusha and Sandeep narrated the story to me, I was completely intrigued. Even if I had to just stand in the background, I would have said yes."

Lukkhe

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Lukkhe stars Raashi Khanna, and dives into Punjab's rap music scene while exploring the dark world of drugs.

Tax Department Story

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The web series, featuring Ravi Kishan and Aditya Rawal, focusses on a young revenue officer taking on a powerful white-collar criminal.



System

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System is a courtroom drama directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Call Me Bae Season 2

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Ananya Panday returns as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary in the second season of the web series Call Me Bae.

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it brings new challenges in her work life.

Bae's personal life also becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss. This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, the series will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

The series will star Vir Das, Shruti Haasan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Mini Mathur and Lisa Mishra.



Panchayat Season 5

The new season will continue the story of Abhishek and the people of Phulera. According to the makers, the upcoming season will show Abhishek facing a difficult work environment under a new and vengeful leadership. While he prepares to move ahead with his dream of pursuing an MBA, he must first settle some unfinished matters in the village.

Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The story is written by Chandan Kumar.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar.

Teen Kauwe

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The series follows the story of a former secret agent who was believed to be a mole and was thought dead for seven years. The agent now returns to uncover the person who framed him. At the same time, his own agency is trying to eliminate him.

The series has been created by Abbas Tyrewala, while Priyanka Ghose serves as the director and co-creator.

Apart from Bobby Deol and Ronit Roy, the series also features Sidhant Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Chandni Bainz, and Faisal Malik.

Farzi 2

At the Prime Video event, Shahid Kapoor made a grand entrance by breaking through a wall on stage, followed by a shower of fake currency notes.

"This is one of the favourite characters that I've ever played," Shahid said, adding, "I am so excited that we're finally doing the second season. Whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but also it sounds very much like the natural progression of the story. I love the fact that they've organically developed it in a manner where it almost felt like I was reminded of everything that happened in the first season. As an artist, that organic connectivity always really resonates."

Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season promises to escalate the stakes of the counterfeiting drama.

The first season of Farzi, which premiered in 2023, marked Shahid's digital streaming debut. It followed Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist who plunges into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting by designing the perfect fake currency note. His actions draw the intense scrutiny of a fiery, unconventional task force officer, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who makes it his mission to rid the nation of the threat.

The ensemble cast also featured Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff