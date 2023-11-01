News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hrithik Finds His 'Home' In Saba

Hrithik Finds His 'Home' In Saba

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 01, 2023 15:54 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
 

As Saba Azad turns a year older on November 1, boyfriend Hrithik Roshan pens a sweet note and expresses his love on social media.

'We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership -- just enough, to be able to shout out together 'C'mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!' That's what it feels like with you. Like Home,' Hrithik writes.

'That's where the adventure begins.. creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let's adventure on. Happy birthday my love.'

REDIFF MOVIES
