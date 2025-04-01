How The Women In Aamir's Life Celebrated Eid

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran Rao shares pictures of the Eid celebrations at Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's home.

While Aamir himself was absent, the ladies in his life -- sans Gauri Spratt -- looked gorgeous and happy in the pictures.

Here, we see Kiran with Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta.

Sharing a picture of Zeenat Hussain, Kiran writes, 'Eid at Ammi's -- who is the best and most beautiful hostess -- is a celebration with family, friends and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all.'

Kiran with Aamir's younger sister Farhat Khan.

Aamir's other sister Nikhat Hegde joins Kiran, Farhat and Reena.

By the way, did you notice her in this film?

Aamir and Kiran's son Azad can't stop grinning with Shefali Hajee, Lagaan actor Karim Hajee's wife.

Everyone polishes off their plates!

Aamir's cousin Nuzhat Khan, who is Imran Khan's mother, joins the party.

Aamir's son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare pose for the picture while Ira Khan maintains her focus on the plate.

Senior journalist Bhawana Somaaya, Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowarikar and his brother Avinash Gowarikar catch up.

While Kiran did not click Aamir Khan at the party, the media did capture him distributing mithai.

Aamir gives his elder son Junaid Khan a tight hug.

