How The Women In Aamir's Life Celebrated Eid

April 01, 2025 13:08 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran Rao shares pictures of the Eid celebrations at Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's home.

While Aamir himself was absent, the ladies in his life -- sans Gauri Spratt -- looked gorgeous and happy in the pictures.

Here, we see Kiran with Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Sharing a picture of Zeenat Hussain, Kiran writes, 'Eid at Ammi's -- who is the best and most beautiful hostess -- is a celebration with family, friends and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran with Aamir's younger sister Farhat Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Aamir's other sister Nikhat Hegde joins Kiran, Farhat and Reena.

By the way, did you notice her in this film?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Aamir and Kiran's son Azad can't stop grinning with Shefali Hajee, Lagaan actor Karim Hajee's wife.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Everyone polishes off their plates!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Aamir's cousin Nuzhat Khan, who is Imran Khan's mother, joins the party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Aamir's son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare pose for the picture while Ira Khan maintains her focus on the plate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Senior journalist Bhawana Somaaya, Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowarikar and his brother Avinash Gowarikar catch up.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

While Kiran did not click Aamir Khan at the party, the media did capture him distributing mithai.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir gives his elder son Junaid Khan a tight hug.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

