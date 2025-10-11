How The Bol Radha Bol Song Was Created

IMAGE: Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala in Sangam.

Ranbir Kapoor recalled how his grandfather Raj Kapoor sent a telegram to Vyjayanthimala, convincing her to join the 1964 romantic musical drama, Sangam.

He shared the making of the song.

"I remember while making the music of Sangam, my grandfather Raj Kapoor wanted Vyjayanthimala to play the role of Radha, and she did not agree, I don't know for what reason. Aur us time phone call nahi hote the, telegram bheja jata tha. So Raj Kapoor, being frustrated, sent a telegram to Vyjayanthimala.

"The film's name was Sangam and her character's name was Radha and he said 'Bol Radha bol sangam hoga ki nahi?' And she wrote back, saying 'Hoga, hoga, hoga.' That became the lyrics of the song."

He was speaking at a special session at Subhash Ghai's annual Celebrate Cinema festival at Whistling Woods International. The session, moderated by Subhash Ghai, featured Ranbir alongside Director Rahul Rawail.

IMAGE: Krishna and Raj Kapoor with their grandchildren Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir also spoke about method acting and drawing inspiration from iconic filmmakers like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor.

"I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life. But I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach, I will not succeed in the film industry."

The actor is the son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and Raj Kapoor's grandson.

Ranbir recalled assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the 2005 film Black.

"From childhood, I started learning acting. I went to a film school, the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, and spent a year there. When I came to Mumbai, I assisted Mr Bhansali on Black. I think between these years, I got to know what it takes to be a working professional.

"The method keeps evolving. The method I learnt at Lee Strasberg, I didn't really understand it. When I saw Mr Bhansali directing actors like Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan and Rani (Mukerji), and saw him put a shot, I was taking notes and studying it.

"There is no fixed method; actors have to be flexible. You have to be an employee of the director's vision. When I worked with different directors in my career, my method kept changing with them."

