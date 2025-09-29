How The Action Was Shot In They Call Him OG

'This film had many weapons, car chases, blasts, katana action, Japanese fighters, fire and fist fights..'

IMAGE: Scenes from They Call Me OG. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi K Chandra/Instagram

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran seems to be still in awe of leading man Pawan Kalyan from their latest film together, They Call Him OG.

He looks back at the shoot and tells Subhash K Jha, "He's a born star, exuding style and swag with every move, every word."

What was it like working with Pawan Kalyan in They Call Me OG?

I'm thrilled to be working with Pawan Kalyan sir for the second time, after our successful collaboration on Bheemla Nayak.

His on-screen presence creates a euphoria among fans, and it's a joy to witness it.

IMAGE: Scenes from They Call Me OG. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi K Chandra/Instagram

How much does Pawan Kalyan contribute to the shooting?

As a former director himself, Pawan Kalyan sir brings a unique understanding of filmmaking techniques to the set.

He recognises and appreciates outstanding work, providing feedback that boosts the creative process.

Despite his demanding political schedule, he dedicated himself to completing the film and supported the director's vision.

His commitment to his craft is inspiring.

What is he like as a person?

What strikes me most about Pawan Kalyan sir is his well-read, classy, and compassionate personality.

His concern for the people of his state is genuine, and it's a privilege to work with someone who uses their platform for the greater good.

IMAGE: Scenes from They Call Me OG. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi K Chandra/Instagram

Does he understand camera angles?

Yes. He has choreographed the action in many films.

He is trained in martial arts. He is a black belter; he went to Japan to learn martial arts.

He is a very spiritual person too.

Because of his deputy chief minister position, he couldn't give time for more movies.

They Call Him OG is your first full-fledged action film?

None of the 70 odd films I've shot had this kind of fan following.

I am very interested in action.

Whenever I shot action, the stunt choreographer got a Filmfare Award -- Virasat, Ghajini, Yuva, Kannathil Muthamital, Ezham Arivu...

In OG, we had many stunt choreographers, almost 10.

This film had many weapons, car chases, blasts, katana action, Japanese fighters, fire and fist fights and a lot of night sequences. That gave us a lot of drama.

It's difficult to do night fights with multiple cameras to create contrast and skin tones.

Pawan sir inspires you with his mere presence.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff