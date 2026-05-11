How Stars Are Cooling Off This Summer

From Kiara Advani to Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh, these stunning ladies know exactly how to pause, unwind, and recharge when the temperatures soar, either with a dip in the pool or a beach vacay. Namrata Thakker flips through some cool moments.
Key Points
- From Tamannaah Bhatia and Karishma Tanna to Tridha Choudhury and Alizeh Agnihotri, celebs are beating the heat with stylish pool dips, relaxed selfies, and laid-back lounging moments.
- Kiara Advani, Manushi Chhillar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shriya Pilgaonkar are embracing breezy beach escapes, proving that sun, sand, and scenic getaways are the perfect way to unwind during summers.
- Whether it's monokinis, bikinis, tropical fits, velvet swimsuits, or floral jumpsuits, stars like Nikita Dutta, Rubina Dilaik, Hansika Motwani, and Ashnoor Kaur are serving major vacation-style inspiration while soaking in the season.
Only Tamannaah Bhatia can glam up like a diva and take a dip in the pool with such sass.
Gorgeous mama Kiara Advani dishes out beachwear goals in a black cutout monokini as she holidays in the Maldives.
Manushi Chhillar picks a sunny colour for the beaches of the Maldives.
Nikita Dutta makes a strong case for a velvet swimsuit.
Shriya Pilgaonkar looks gorgeous in her Bali vacay pic, screaming 'summer vibes done right!'
Fatima Sana Sheikh has a simple happiness mantra: 'Take me to the beach or the mountains.
Karishma Tanna looks cute flaunting her baby bump in her pool selfie.
Alizeh Agnihotri shows off her tropical avatar as she chills by the pool side.
Hansika Motwani turns up the heat with a selfie, rocking leopard-print swimwear like a boss babe.
Rubina Dilaik totally owns this blue bikini like a pro and making us wonder if she's really a mom of two!
Tridha Choudhury channels her 'main character energy' while looking pool-party ready.
Ashnoor Kaur zooms off to Phuket for her birthday and keeps it easy breezy in a green-and-white floral jumpsuit.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff