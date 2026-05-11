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Home  » Movies » How Stars Are Cooling Off This Summer

How Stars Are Cooling Off This Summer

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 08:55 IST

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From Kiara Advani to Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh, these stunning ladies know exactly how to pause, unwind, and recharge when the temperatures soar, either with a dip in the pool or a beach vacay. Namrata Thakker flips through some cool moments.

Key Points

  • From Tamannaah Bhatia and Karishma Tanna to Tridha Choudhury and Alizeh Agnihotri, celebs are beating the heat with stylish pool dips, relaxed selfies, and laid-back lounging moments.
  • Kiara Advani, Manushi Chhillar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shriya Pilgaonkar are embracing breezy beach escapes, proving that sun, sand, and scenic getaways are the perfect way to unwind during summers.
  • Whether it's monokinis, bikinis, tropical fits, velvet swimsuits, or floral jumpsuits, stars like Nikita Dutta, Rubina Dilaik, Hansika Motwani, and Ashnoor Kaur are serving major vacation-style inspiration while soaking in the season.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Only Tamannaah Bhatia can glam up like a diva and take a dip in the pool with such sass.

 

Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Gorgeous mama Kiara Advani dishes out beachwear goals in a black cutout monokini as she holidays in the Maldives.

 

Manushi Chhillar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar picks a sunny colour for the beaches of the Maldives.

 

Nikita Dutta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Nikita Dutta makes a strong case for a velvet swimsuit.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks gorgeous in her Bali vacay pic, screaming 'summer vibes done right!'

 

Fatima Sana Sheikh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Sheikh has a simple happiness mantra: 'Take me to the beach or the mountains.

 

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks cute flaunting her baby bump in her pool selfie.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alizeh Agnihotri/Instagram

Alizeh Agnihotri shows off her tropical avatar as she chills by the pool side.

 

Hansika Motwani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani turns up the heat with a selfie, rocking leopard-print swimwear like a boss babe.

 

Rubina Dilaik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik totally owns this blue bikini like a pro and making us wonder if she's really a mom of two!

 

Tridha Choudhury

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhury/Instagram

Tridha Choudhury channels her 'main character energy' while looking pool-party ready.

 

Ashnoor Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur zooms off to Phuket for her birthday and keeps it easy breezy in a green-and-white floral jumpsuit.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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