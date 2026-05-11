How Stars Are Cooling Off This Summer

From Kiara Advani to Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh, these stunning ladies know exactly how to pause, unwind, and recharge when the temperatures soar, either with a dip in the pool or a beach vacay. Namrata Thakker flips through some cool moments.

Key Points From Tamannaah Bhatia and Karishma Tanna to Tridha Choudhury and Alizeh Agnihotri, celebs are beating the heat with stylish pool dips, relaxed selfies, and laid-back lounging moments.

Kiara Advani, Manushi Chhillar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shriya Pilgaonkar are embracing breezy beach escapes, proving that sun, sand, and scenic getaways are the perfect way to unwind during summers.

Whether it's monokinis, bikinis, tropical fits, velvet swimsuits, or floral jumpsuits, stars like Nikita Dutta, Rubina Dilaik, Hansika Motwani, and Ashnoor Kaur are serving major vacation-style inspiration while soaking in the season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Only Tamannaah Bhatia can glam up like a diva and take a dip in the pool with such sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Gorgeous mama Kiara Advani dishes out beachwear goals in a black cutout monokini as she holidays in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar picks a sunny colour for the beaches of the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Nikita Dutta makes a strong case for a velvet swimsuit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks gorgeous in her Bali vacay pic, screaming 'summer vibes done right!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Sheikh has a simple happiness mantra: 'Take me to the beach or the mountains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks cute flaunting her baby bump in her pool selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alizeh Agnihotri/Instagram

Alizeh Agnihotri shows off her tropical avatar as she chills by the pool side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani turns up the heat with a selfie, rocking leopard-print swimwear like a boss babe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik totally owns this blue bikini like a pro and making us wonder if she's really a mom of two!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhury/Instagram

Tridha Choudhury channels her 'main character energy' while looking pool-party ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur zooms off to Phuket for her birthday and keeps it easy breezy in a green-and-white floral jumpsuit.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff