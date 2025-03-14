How Sonakshi, Katrina Celebrated Holi

Film folk make memories on Holi and show the world how they celebrated the festival.
It's a working Holi for Sonakshi Sinha, and she sends in her wishes from the sets: 'Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara.
'(Comments mein thoda relax karo... @iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai... thanda paani dalo sar pe)'.
Kriti Sanon celebrates Holi with Dhanush and Director Aanand L Rai on the sets of Tere Ishk Mein and writes, 'Lights. Camera. Holi! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai!'
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Holi with siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.
It's double the fun for Rasha Thadani as her debut film Azaad starts streaming on Netflix.
Bhumi Pednekar gets colouful.
Kriti Kharbanda's 'Happy wali Holi!' in the pool.
'May your life be as colorful and joyful as today's celebration! Wish you all a very happy Holi..! Lots of love..!' says Raashii Khanna.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber make a splash this Holi.
Shriya Pilgaonkar posts, 'MAJJA Aarararara ..KABIRA Sarararara' sharing a picture from the sets of Dry Day while shooting the song Halla Macha.
Kartik Aaryan is unrecognisable.
Huma Qureshi shares an apt picture from her forthcoming film Gulabi.
Nimrat Kaur, who turned 43 on March 13, gets ready for the festival.
Sunny Deol takes a break from the Border 2 shoot in Dehradun to get all colourful.
'Don't worry be happy play Holi & eat pani puri,' says Esha Deol.
'Holi Holi. Happy Yaoshang,' wish Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.
'Celebrate colors, spread happiness! Happy Holi!' says Shehnaaz Gill.
'Holi is a reminder that life is beautiful, colorful, and best lived with open hearts and bright smiles! Happy Holi!' says Juhi Parmar.
Aparshakti Khurana gets romantic with his wife Aakriti Ahuja.
Deepti Naval shares a throwback pict from Bandstand in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, and recalls, 'Happy Holi to all!!!! Imagine, there was a time when we'd play color all morning and then go jump in the sea at Band Stand!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com