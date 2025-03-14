HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Sonakshi, Katrina Celebrated Holi

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 14, 2025 18:14 IST

Film folk make memories on Holi and show the world how they celebrated the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

It's a working Holi for Sonakshi Sinha, and she sends in her wishes from the sets: 'Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara.

'(Comments mein thoda relax karo... @iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai... thanda paani dalo sar pe)'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon celebrates Holi with Dhanush and Director Aanand L Rai on the sets of Tere Ishk Mein and writes, 'Lights. Camera. Holi! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Holi with siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

It's double the fun for Rasha Thadani as her debut film Azaad starts streaming on Netflix.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar gets colouful.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda's 'Happy wali Holi!' in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'May your life be as colorful and joyful as today's celebration! Wish you all a very happy Holi..! Lots of love..!' says Raashii Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber make a splash this Holi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar posts, 'MAJJA Aarararara ..KABIRA Sarararara' sharing a picture from the sets of Dry Day while shooting the song Halla Macha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is unrecognisable.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi shares an apt picture from her forthcoming film Gulabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur, who turned 43 on March 13, gets ready for the festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol takes a break from the Border 2 shoot in Dehradun to get all colourful.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Don't worry be happy play Holi & eat pani puri,' says Esha Deol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

'Holi Holi. Happy Yaoshang,' wish Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

'Celebrate colors, spread happiness! Happy Holi!' says Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Holi is a reminder that life is beautiful, colorful, and best lived with open hearts and bright smiles! Happy Holi!' says Juhi Parmar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana gets romantic with his wife Aakriti Ahuja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

Deepti Naval shares a throwback pict from Bandstand in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, and recalls, 'Happy Holi to all!!!! Imagine, there was a time when we'd play color all morning and then go jump in the sea at Band Stand!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
