Rediff.com  » Movies » How Sharvari Celebrated Her Birthday

How Sharvari Celebrated Her Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 15, 2023 17:12 IST
Sharvari celebrated her 26th birthday with cake, balloons, a delicious spread and, of course, her close pals. A peek into her birthday party.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

It always starts with cake.

 

Which, judging from Sharvari's expression, tastes really good.

She writes: '24 hours of free pass to eat cake! Thank you all soooo much for the hugs, kisses & lots of birthday wishes! I'm full with love & gratitude!'

 

Sharvari wears a black cut-out dress for her big day.

 

Her rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal stays by her side, as does her BFFs, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari and his wife Angira Dhar.

 

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor prefers healthy treats.

 

Sharvari twins with her sister, Kasturi.

