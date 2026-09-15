How Shah Rukh Celebrates Ganpati Festival

'Wife does the aarti and then...'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the Ganpati festival in Don.

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati celebrations at Mannat are a private family affair, with Gauri Khan performing the aarti.

The superstar emphasised the importance of family time during festivals, with kids and friends gathering for laughter and simple celebrations.

SRK confirmed his upcoming film King is scheduled for a December 24 release, with a trailer to follow closer to the date.

Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati celebrations at Mannat are a simple family affair, with the superstar revealing that his wife Gauri Khan will perform the aarti before the family comes together for the visarjan.

Responding to a fan during an AskSRK session on X, Shah Rukh shared a rare glimpse into how the Khan family celebrates the Ganpati festival.

'Wife does the aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time,' Shah Rukh said.

Family Traditions at Mannat

IMAGE: Lord Ganesh at Shah Rukh Khan's home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

For the superstar, Ganpati at home is less about a public spectacle and more about spending time with his family and close friends.

His description of the celebrations also underlined the importance of festivals at his residence, Mannat, where family traditions often take centrestage despite the actor's hectic film schedule.

Shah Rukh's Ganpati celebrations have attracted attention over the years, particularly because the actor has consistently spoken about respecting and celebrating festivals across religions.

Pictures and videos from celebrations at Mannat have frequently become a talking point among his massive fan following.

Salman Khan also celebrates the Ganpati festival with his family. This year, he visited his brother Sohail Khan's home for the festivities, and then visited Nita and Mukesh Ambani's home.

King: Updates

Shah Rukh Khan also discussed his forthcoming release, King, during the AskSRK session.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release on December 24.

'Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro,' he said.

He revealed that a song from King is being worked on by Arijit Singh and that's why the trailer has not been released yet.

'Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully,' Shah Rukh explained.

So what makes Shah Rukh smile?

'My children children children all three of them. They are tooo sweet and funny!!' SRK replies.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Alva/Rediff