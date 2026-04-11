How Rashmika Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday, and makes some lovely clicks.
Key Points
- Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5.
- She celebrated the special day in Coorg, visiting her school and temple.
- Rashmika also had a small dinner with family and friends.
Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her first birthday after marriage in her hometown in Coorg.
She writes about the special day on April 5: 'My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while.'
'Went to the temple I've grown up going to,' Rashmika writes, as she glows next to hubby Vijay Deverakonda.
'Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.'
'Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever.'
'Met my families who couldn't be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who've blessed me from the day I was born till today.'
'My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff