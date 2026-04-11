HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » How Rashmika Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

How Rashmika Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 12:26 IST

x

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday, and makes some lovely clicks.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5.
  • She celebrated the special day in Coorg, visiting her school and temple.
  • Rashmika also had a small dinner with family and friends.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her first birthday after marriage in her hometown in Coorg.

She writes about the special day on April 5: 'My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while.'

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Went to the temple I've grown up going to,' Rashmika writes, as she glows next to hubby Vijay Deverakonda.

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.'

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever.'

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Met my families who couldn't be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who've blessed me from the day I was born till today.'

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends.'

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Weds Vijay
Rashmika Weds Vijay
Rashmika Mandanna's Best Wedding Look? VOTE!
Rashmika Mandanna's Best Wedding Look? VOTE!
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Mehendi Pix
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Mehendi Pix
Rashmika's 9 Life Essentials
Rashmika's 9 Life Essentials

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Army clears Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit for Brigadier rank after 17-year legal battle1:54

Army clears Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit for Brigadier...

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at Mahakaleshwar1:19

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at...

World Watching Islamabad: Pakistan's Risky Bid to Reset Its Reputation5:32

World Watching Islamabad: Pakistan's Risky Bid to Reset...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO