How Rashmika Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday, and makes some lovely clicks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5.

She celebrated the special day in Coorg, visiting her school and temple.

Rashmika also had a small dinner with family and friends.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her first birthday after marriage in her hometown in Coorg.

She writes about the special day on April 5: 'My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Went to the temple I've grown up going to,' Rashmika writes, as she glows next to hubby Vijay Deverakonda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Met my families who couldn't be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who've blessed me from the day I was born till today.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff