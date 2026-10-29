How Ranbir Kapoor Proposed To Alia: 'Felt Like A Mouse'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals details of his proposal to Alia Bhatt in Kenya's Maasai Mara, where three lions unexpectedly became witnesses to the romantic moment.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on Kaun Banega Crorepati's Diwali Special.

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt in Kenya's Maasai Mara in 2022, planning a romantic moment with a ring and a photographer.

The proposal took an unexpected turn when three male lions were spotted approximately 100 feet away, adding to Ranbir's nerves.

Ranbir described feeling like a 'mouse' while asking his 'lioness' to marry him, making it an 'extraordinary experience'.

Ranbir Kapoor's proposal to Alia Bhatt was meant to be a romantic moment, but with three lions watching from a distance, the actor had more than just his nerves to deal with.

Recalling the special moment, Ranbir shared how he felt like a 'mouse' while asking his 'lioness' to marry him.

The Maasai Mara Plan

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor proposes to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

During his appearance on Sony Entertainment Television's Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir spoke about how he planned to propose to Alia during their trip to Kenya's Maasai Mara in 2022.

While speaking to host Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir said he had already spoken to his guide and driver and asked them to stop somewhere in the jungle. He had also carried a ring and wanted them to take photographs of the proposal from a distance.

Explaining his plan, Ranbir said, 'Maine pehle se hi apna jo guide hai, jo driver hai, maine unko ek tip de di thi ki aap kahin jaake rok dena beech jungle mein... main ek angoothi laya tha ki main apne ghutno mein jaunga aur aap door se photograph khichna kyunki ladkiyon ko photographs ka bahut shauk hai. Instagram pe dalne ka, toh maine socha ki yeh bahut zaroori tha Alia ke liye..

(I had already tipped my guide, who was also my driver, and told him to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring, thinking I would get down on one knee and he could take a photograph from a distance, because girls love photographs and posting them on Instagram. So, I thought this was very important for Alia.)'

Watch Ranbir narrate his proposal story here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Listening to his story, Amitabh Bachchan replied, 'Par sir ek... proof hona chahiye.'

Ranbir then shared how the situation turned out to be very different from what he had imagined. While he had the ring ready, three lions were standing about 100 feet away, making the romantic moment even more nerve-racking.

Describing the scene, the actor said, 'There should be proof... No, I did have the ring; I had brought it from home. But, sir, the situation was such that... there were three male lions about 100 feet away, my lioness was standing in front of me, and I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, 'Baby, will you marry me?' So, I think it was a very, very extraordinary experience in my life, one that I will always remember.'

Love Story and Family Life

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan and Sai Pallavi on Kaun Banega Crorepati's Diwali Special.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their film Brahmastra. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April 2022.

The couple later welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

The Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati is scheduled to air on October 29 and 30, at 9 pm on SonyLIV.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff