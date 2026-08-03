How Much Will SRK's King Music Rights Earn?

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller King is poised to make history with a staggering Rs 50 crore music rights deal.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan's King is set to secure a Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) music rights deal, making it one of the largest standalone audio acquisitions in modern Hindi cinema.

The musical duo Sachin-Jigar are composing the soundtrack, contributing to the album's significant hype.

This deal ranks as the third-largest modern music agreement, following Ramayana and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated action-thriller King is reportedly on the verge of locking a massive Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) music rights deal, marking one of the biggest standalone audio acquisitions in modern Hindi cinema history.

Major Labels Vie for King Soundtrack

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Major music labels, including Sony Music India, Saregama and T-Series are aggressively bidding for the rights.

The album's massive hype is driven by the popular musical duo Sachin-Jigar, who are composing the soundtrack.

This stands as the third-largest modern music agreement, trailing behind Ramayana (Rs 75 crore/Rs 750 million for both parts) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's First Collaboration

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks the first major on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone also stars in the film.

The production is in its final phase with only about 15 days of shooting left.

It is slated for a theatrical release during the Christmas weekend.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff