'How Much Money A Film Has Made, How Much Money It Has Not Made'

'There is a relationship between the audience and the film, and money should not come in between them.'

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Governor: The Silent Saviour.

Key Points 'Whichever role you do, there is always a struggle. There is always a challenge because it's a new role.'

'Saying yes to any script is always about how engaging it is and how new it is in its narration and writing.'

'Do I see a possibility of achieving something that I have not done in my previous films?'

Manoj Bajpayee plays an RBI governor in the biographical political thriller Governor: The Silent Saviour, which is based on true events from the 1991 Indian economic crisis.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar (Inspector Zende), the film chronicles the story of then RBI governor S Venkitaramanan who 'did the impossible' in 1991 to save India from a financial crisis.

"The character comes from a financial backdrop and economics," Manoj tells Subhash K Jha, "it's not a subject I could understand."

How challenging was it to play a real life hero, and that too from the 1990s?

Whichever role you do, there is always a struggle. There is always a challenge because it's a new role. In this case, which has a financial backdrop and the character is from a different region altogether, not only do we have to justify the role, we also have to give some kind of rootedness to it.

The character comes from a financial backdrop and economics, it's not a subject I could understand. So to understand all the terms and the meaning of those dialogues, to be comfortable with it, and be convinced about every line of dialogue I say it on camera...

'If I am able to show that improved version of Manoj Bajpayee, the actor, I am happy'

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Governor: The Silent Saviour.

How did you get to the core of your character?

There is always an emotional graph that one works on. I just hope that people like what they see on screen.

What made you say yes to Governor?

Saying yes to any script is always about how engaging it is and how new it is in its narration and writing.

And what is the character that I'm playing? Is it going to give me space to explore something unknown? Do I see a possibility of achieving something that I have not done in my previous films?

You really can't point a finger at your own choices as to why you've taken up a script. You look for the possibilities of presenting something new or exploring something new in your craft.

And with every film, you have to improve as an actor. If I am able to show that improved version of Manoj Bajpayee, the actor, I am happy.

'My interaction with the industry is almost zero'

How much do you think Dhurandhar has impacted our cinema?

I can't say what impact it has made on mainstream commercial films. My interaction with the industry is almost zero because I do my films and then go home. The people I talk to are the people I am working with.

I don't go to parties.

I call it a day at 9.30 pm and start preparing to sleep because mornings are my favourite time, where I follow my routine. I get up early, do my exercises, and do other things.

You recently made a statement on the inflated budgets of big-ticket films. Were you alluding to particular films?

I was not talking about anything in particular. It seems that if you say anything logical, people start making a headline out of it.

The only thing I was saying is there is a relationship between the audience and the film, and money should not come in between them.

How much money it has made, how much money it has not made, how much money was spent on making this film... all this should not come in between the audience and the film.

The audience should watch the film. If they like it, they will express themselves through whatever avenues they get. If they don't like it, they will make sure they are heard. That's all that matters.

Why try to influence people's mind by giving them the idea that this film has made with such and such money? It has nothing to do with them. You are not giving a part of the profit to the audience, right? I think we should keep it that way.

'We have made a good film and I hope people go to the theatre and watch it'

What are your expectations from Governor?

There is only one expectation from any film and this is with Governor too: We have made a good film and I hope people go to the theatre and watch it.

If they like it, they should make it a point to send as many people as possible into the theatre. These are the expectations because producers, directors, writers and the entire team have worked very, very hard to make this film. So this is the only expectation I have from my audience.

We tried making a very honest film, which is engaging. So please go and watch it and enjoy yourself in a theatre. Then, spread the good word if you like the film.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff